‘Top Chef’ Winners and Finalists to Compete in 2023 All-Stars Edition

Bravo’s Top Chef is back for a milestone season featuring some of the show’s most impressive winners and finalists of all time. Top Chef Season 20 will feature 16 international all-stars battling it out for the ultimate World All-Star title.

16 ‘Top Chef’ contestants come together for all-stars edition

‘Top Chef’ Season 20 | David Moir/Bravo

Sixteen of Top Chef’s greatest competitors from around the world will come together for a fierce showdown in the show’s 20th season. The contestant lineup features winners and finalists from 11 different Top Chef versions. They are:

Samuel Albert: winner, Top Chef France Season 10

Luciana Berry: winner, Top Chef Brazil Season 2

Sara Bradley: finalist, Bravo’s Top Chef Season 16: Kentucky

Dawn Burrell: finalist, Bravo’s Top Chef Season 18: Portland

Ali Ghzawi: winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 3: Lebanon

Tom Goetter: finalist, Top Chef Germany Season 1

Nicole Gomes: winner, Top Chef Canada Season 5: All-Stars

Victoire Gouloubi: finalist, Top Chef Italy Season 2

Charbel Hayek: winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 5: Saudi Arabia

Buddha Lo: winner, Bravo’s Top Chef Season 19: Houston

Dale MacKay: winner, Top Chef Canada Season 1

May Phattanant Thongthong: finalist, Top Chef Thailand Season 1

Begoña Rodrigo: winner, Top Chef Spain Season 1

Gabriel Rodriguez: winner, Top Chef Mexico Season 2

Amar Santana: finalist, Bravo’s Top Chef Season 13: California

Sylvia Stachyra: winner, Top Chef Poland Season 7

‘Top Chef’ Season 20 premieres March 9

The judges panel on ‘Top Chef’ Season 20 | David Moir/Bravo

Top Chef Season 20 premieres Thursday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The episodes will see the chefs battling it out throughout London before moving on to the grand finale in Paris. Each chef will have access to the finest ingredients in the U.K. as they showcase their culinary skills in a series of high-pressure challenges at a range of iconic locations in and around the British capital. The contestants will have to prepare a picnic at sites such as Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they put their unique spin on British staples such as beef Wellington, pub grub, and afternoon tea. The chefs will also have the chance to create a meal at Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth’s restaurant, which will be judged by a secret critic.

‘Top Chef’ judges Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio are joined by international judges

Throughout the season, the contestants’ efforts will be judged by the familiar Top Chef panel of Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons. That trio will be joined at various points by judges and hosts from the show’s international versions, including Aquiles Chavez (judge, Top Chef Mexico), Hélène Darroze (judge, Top Chef France), Lorna Maseko (host, Top Chef South Africa), Martha Ortiz (judge, Top Chef Mexico) and Dave Zilber (judge, Top Chef Canada).

Legendary chef Alain Ducasse will make a special appearance with the finalists in Paris. The competition’s winner will take home a $250,000 grand prize and the title Top Chef World All-Star.

