Top Chef’s Eric Adjepong Reveals Summertime Hit ‘Cultural Eats’ Series

Journey to the best restaurants in the world alongside Top Chef and Food Network star Chef Eric Adjepong in his new eight-episode series, Cultural Eats with Chef Eric Adjepong.

Adjepong will take viewers behind the scenes as he explores the best restaurants, owners, and chefs around the globe. Known for his West African dishes, Adjepong will adventure to the far ends of the earth in order to tantalize his palate and discover the exotic locations and people being the fare.

“I’m so excited about our show Cultural Eats!” Adjepong exclaimed in a release. “Travel, food, and culture define my life’s work. Having the opportunity to showcase my passion with a brilliant team of creatives is a dream come true. Viewers will see their favorite cities beautifully captured, meet the people who make these places special, and learn about the food that connects us all.”

Chef Eric Adjepong will educate the viewer about the culture of food

Adjepong is a Ghanaian-American Top Chef Season 16 and 17 alum from New York City. His passion and sense of adventure made him the perfect person to host this thrilling new series. “We are excited to have Chef Eric as the Host of Cultural Eats. Ohh Dip!!! Productions,” Chris Paul, Executive Producer, Ohh Dip!!! Productions said. “He loves sharing stories about amazing drivers of the culture and Chef Eric is a perfect fit as he has the ability to educate you about the depth and complexity of various cultures through food.”

The series will be produced by Ohh Dip!!! Productions and ReachTV with Executive Producers Chris Paul, CJ Paul, Juanita Thompson, Lynnwood Bibbens, and George Sealey; and Showrunner Kamla Taylor. It will be released this Summer on ReachTV, a free television streaming network carried on 2,500+ airport screens, 500,000+ hotel rooms across North America, and the ReachTV app and website.

‘Cultural Eats’ will ‘amplify stories from historically marginalized communities’

Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO & Founder, ReachTV said Adjepong and Paul are truly representational of ReachTV’s brand. “Working with Chris Paul and Chef Eric epitomizes ReachTV’s purpose,” Bibbens said. “We’re working together not only to amplify stories from historically marginalized communities but also to create more economic opportunity for our communities through Reach’s innovative production and distribution methods.”

Cultural Eats and the Ohh Dip!!! Productions partnership are part of ReachTV’s aggressive expansion into original content with 40+ series. ReachTV’s unique distribution structure as both a television streamer and OOH screen network has allowed it to craft high-profile licensing deals with the NFL, NBCU, and more. While also producing original content that helps create a more equitable future for BIPOC creators within the sports, media, and entertainment industries.

Learn more at https://reachtv.com/. And check Chef Eric Adjepong’s Instagram for more information and details.