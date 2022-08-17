‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Digital Release Date Announced

The story of Top Gun: Maverick is almost legendary at this point. The original movie made Tom Cruise a superstar, and Paramount pushed for a sequel before the first film opened. More than 35 years later, Maverick soared into cinemas and became Cruise’s most successful movie. After winning big at the box office for nearly three months, the Top Gun: Maverick digital and DVD release dates are coming soon.

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ | Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ took years to hit theaters, and then it dominated at the box office

Director Joseph Kosinski had to convince Cruise to sign on to Maverick, and then they had to wait years to see it on the big screen. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pushed back what was supposed to be a summer 2020 release to Memorial Day weekend of 2022.

Still, Paramount never let the buzz die down, and Top Gun: Maverick went supersonic as soon as it was released. It delivered Cruise’s best opening weekend by a wide margin. The movie needed just eight days to become the actor’s best movie at the domestic box office.

Two months after it opened, it broke Titanic’s record and became Paramount’s highest-grossing movie domestically. As it continued to soar, it reached another milestone with its earnings from IMAX screenings. After decades spent waiting for Top Gun: Maverick to take off, fans turned out to make it one of the biggest movies ever.

After dominating the summer box office, Paramount just announced the digital release for Maverick, with a hard copy release to come about two months later.

Maverick went supersonic as soon as it was released and dominated the summer 2022 box office. Now the landing gear is down, and the movie will soon touch down for the home market.

Paramount Pictures announced that Top Gun: Maverick begins streaming on Aug. 23. According to the movie’s official website, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Microsoft will sell digital copies. The studio has not announced if Maverick will drop on Paramount+ or any other streaming services that day.

Maverick arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on Nov. 1, according to Collider. Bonus features include:

A behind-the-scenes look at the cast’s flight training program

A featurette on filming the flight sequences

Cruise discussing his passion for aviation

A separate Cruise feature with the actor discussing his career at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

A feature about the Darkstar plane created for the movie

Music videos featuring Lady Gaga and OneRepublic

Teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which could be Cruise’s next billion-dollar blockbuster

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: The impressive box office totals

With a $126.7 million opening weekend, Top Gun: Maverick gave Cruise his best opening ever. The movie nearly made its budget back in a few days, and it dominated the box office the weekend after it debuted.

It’s hardly slowed down since.

Top Gun: Maverick’s gross makes it one of the most financially successful movies of all time, no matter how you look at it.

INCREDIBLE!! In its 12TH WEEK of release, “TOP GUN MAVERICK” moved back UP to 3RD PLACE with $7.15 MILLION, bringing its DOMESTIC TOTAL to $673.8 MILLION! It’s now just $5m away from passing “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” to become the $6TH BIGGEST DOMESTIC MOVIE EVER! @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/kr2i1Zs0HV — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) August 14, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick’s $674.5 million domestic gross makes it a top-10 movie, roughly $15 million ahead of Titanic and one more strong weekend behind No. 6 Avengers: Infinity War, per Box Office Mojo.

In terms of all-time worldwide gross, Maverick sits inside the top 15. Its $1.38 billion (and counting) box office puts it at No. 13, comfortably ahead of Black Panther and less than $25 million behind Avengers: Age of Ultron as of Aug. 16, 2022.

