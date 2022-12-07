Why Tory Lanez Was Released From House Arrest as Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Begins

For two years, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have been embroiled in a bitter back-and-forth that culminated in Lanez being hit with gun charges and facing trial. With the trial set to begin on Dec. 12, 2022, Lanez was released from the house arrest that the court initially placed him under.

Tory Lanez’s alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

It all started back in July 2020. At the time, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were friends who shared things in common, such as the recent losses of their mothers. But one altercation escalated into a near-fatal incident.

Megan Thee Stallion spoke about her experience in an April 2022 interview with Gayle King. According to Megan, she got out of the car she was in with Lanez and his associates after getting into an argument. Moments later, Lanez shouted “Dance, b****” from the car and shot her in her feet.

Lanez officially received felony assault charges in October 2020. Two years later, in October 2022, Lanez was placed on house arrest after the judge received a sealed bail revocation motion from prosecutors following allegations the rapper assaulted musician August Alsina in Chicago in September. In December 2022, days before the trial was set to begin, Lanez was hit by prosecutors with another felony charge for discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Tory Lanez was freed from house arrest prior to the trial beginning

Prior to the trial starting, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford, who has presided over the case from the beginning, ordered that Lanez be released from house arrest.

“I will terminate the house arrest at this point. The main reason is that during trial, it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible. I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect,” Herriford said, according to Rolling Stone.

Lanez’s lawyer Daniel Mgdesyan argued that Lanez shouldn’t be under house arrest while going through his trial. “If he’s required to have a monitor on his ankle in front of jurors, I think it’s just punitive. It doesn’t serve any purpose,” he said.

Opening statements for the trial are set to begin Dec. 12.

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out about the shooting

Tory Lanez has repeatedly denied Megan Thee Stallion’s claims that he shot her, insisting that the facts will come out in court; for her part, Megan has agreed that the facts will come out for all to hear.

She lamented the breakdown of her friendship with Lanez in a June 2022 interview with Rolling Stone. “I feel like you’ve already tried to break me enough. You’ve already shot me. So, why are you dragging it out like this? Like, what else? Have you hated me this much the whole time and I didn’t see it?” she said.

“I’m trying every day to get through it and be good,” she continued. “I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

“I want him to go to jail,” she said sternly. “I want him to go under the jail.”

One person in the music industry who apparently has Lanez’s back is fellow Canadian rapper Drake, who seemingly said Megan is lying on the track “Circo Loco” from his new album Her Loss.

