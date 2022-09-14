Touching Video Resurfaces Showing Queen Elizabeth II Naming All of Her Corgis

It’s almost impossible to think of the royal family’s pets and not think of Queen Elizabeth II‘s corgis. Following Buckingham Palace‘s announcement of the monarch’s death on Sept. 8, 2022, a video began circulating of the now-late queen walking her pups and trying to name each of them as well as their lineage.

Watch the video below and read on to find out who her beloved animals are going to now that she’s gone.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles on the couch next to one of her corgis at Sandringham House | Bettmann / Contributor

How many corgis did Queen Elizabeth have?

Queen Elizabeth’s love for the corgi breed began when was gifted a Pembroke Welsh Corgi on her 18th birthday. She named her first pooch Susan and the two became inseparable. Some years later she started a breeding program with pups bred from Susan’s lineage. She has owned more than 30 canines in her lifetime and has seen 14 generations of Susan’s descendants.

At the time of her death, the queen had four dogs–two corgis, one dorgi, and one cocker spaniel. The two corgis are named Sandy and Muick, the dorgi is called Candy, and her cocker spaniel is Lissy. According to Daily Mail, Lizzy was Queen Elizabeth’s first cocker spaniel. She competed in the 91st Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship at Windsor Great Park in early 2022 and was crowned champion.

“Lissy used to be a bit of a monkey when she was younger, but she has really come into her own now,” trainer Ian Openshaw told the publication.

Queen Elizabeth II walking some of her corgis during the Windsor Horse Trials | PA Images via Getty Images

Resurfaced video shows her naming each of the pups

The video that has recirculated online was shot in 2006 and shows the monarch walking several of her corgis and some dorgis at her Sandringham estate.

She begins pointing at different dogs and explaining who’s who before giving the pooches treats.

“Linnet, no that’s Emma. That’s mother, daughter, Linnet,” the royal family matriarch can be heard saying. “Linnet’s daughters. Brother, Linnet’s other children, and those are two different Dorgis. Mony. Willow, and Holly and Vulcan and Candy, the smallest.”

Who gets the queen’s dogs now?

One of the many questions following Queen Elizabeth’s death is where her beloved pups will live.

Multiple outlets have reported that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who live together in Windsor, will care for them now. The Duke of York and his daughters gave the monarch two of her puppies shortly after the death of Prince Philip.

“The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess,” a source told Newsweek.

That decision sparked some backlash as a number of social media users opined that they thought the canines should go with another royal over Andrew. The queen’s second-oldest son stepped down from his duties in 2019 over his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations made against him by a woman Epstein trafficked.

