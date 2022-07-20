Trailer for Netflix Documentary ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Tells the Story of Manti Te’o

Many football fans will remember the groundbreaking story of Manti Te’o. Te’o was one of the biggest stars in college football until a hoax involving a fake girlfriend changed his career trajectory. Now, Manti Te’o and many other people involved in the story are getting the chance to share their side in a new documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist on Netflix. The first trailer for Untold was released recently.

Te’o shocked the football world with the story of his fake girlfriend

Manti Te’o | Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Manti Te’o is a Hawaiian football player who became a superstar at Notre Dame. He was considered one of the best defensive players in the game and was even a finalist for the Heisman trophy. His senior year at Notre Dame saw the team going to the National Championship, where they lost to Alabama.

Many fans became attached to the player not only because of his skill but also because of his heartbreaking story where he said that his grandmother and girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, died on Sept. 11, 2012. According to Te’o, his girlfriend had been injured in a car accident and found out she had Leukemia during her treatment. The sports world was shocked to find out that she was fake.

Te’o had never met Kekua in person and was being catfished by a man named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, who is described as a friend or acquaintance of Te’o. Tuiasosopo confessed to the hoax on Dr. Phil, saying he fell in love with Te’o and used the Kekua identity as a cover.

The first trailer for ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ previews a Netflix documentary about Manti Te’o

Netflix recently revealed the trailer for Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, an upcoming two-part documentary about Manti Te’o and his girlfriend hoax. The Untold series takes deep dives into popular stories within the world of sports. This time, Te’o is the main subject and will give a more in-depth look at this story and its impact.

There are many interviews shown in the trailer including Te’o, his family, and Tuiasosopo, who came out as transgender and goes under the name Naya. Catfishing is something that happens a lot now in the world of the internet and social media. This documentary will be intriguing to watch as it will show how it can impact a major athlete and impact their career.

Is Manti Te’o playing today?

Manti Te’o doc? Count us in. pic.twitter.com/4RY8WoVJsn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2022

Shortly after the hoax was revealed, the NFL still gave Te’o a chance. In 2013, Te’o was drafted to the San Diego Chargers where he played for 4 seasons. While he had many highlights, he, unfortunately, was plagued by several injuries on the field. In 2017, Te’o signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints but was not re-signed in 2019. He then joined the practice squad for the Chicago Bears in 2020 and briefly played on the active roster during the team’s playoff run. Te’o is currently a free agent.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist premieres on Netflix on August 16.

