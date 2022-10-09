Travis Barker’s Overpriced CBD Skincare Line Is Not Impressing Kardashian Fans

Travis Barker has long been a member of the Kardashian family’s inner circle, even before his romance with Kourtney Kardashian. The rocker is not only a drummer for the popular band Blink-182, but he’s also a businessman with several hugely successful ventures.

However, Barker’s recent business announcement has left fans cold, especially in the wake of a trend that has many of the Kardashian family members and their friends releasing curated skincare lines.

Travis Barker already has a line of successful CBD products

Travis Barker enters the wellness space with a CBD line: https://t.co/X4EMtc5F27 pic.twitter.com/1rOF0g901u — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) May 22, 2022

Barker might live a rock and roll lifestyle on the road, but he’s serious about his health. He’s a proud vegan and eats only plant-based meals. The X-year-old admitted in the past that he feels much better after switching to a vegan lifestyle and that he has “endless amounts” of energy. Barker’s vegan lifestyle inspired him to launch his own CBD line, Barker Wellness Co.

Barker Wellness Co. carries THC-free gummies, bath soaks, tinctures, and pain relief creams. The line is reasonably priced, with the pain relief cream starting at $60 and the CBD maintenance tincture starting at $65, according to the website.

Barker’s vegan business venture makes him a perfect match for his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, since she’s also got her own health and wellness-based business: Poosh. His association with the Kardashian family may have also led to his latest venture, a CBD skincare line.

Travis Barker recently launched a brand-new CBD skincare line

On September 20, Barker announced that Barker Wellness Co. would expand to include a new line of skincare products, all featuring CBD. In an Instagram post announcing the line, Barker wrote “It’s vegan. It’s good. Rub it all over your body. #barkerwellness.”

Many fans weren’t so thrilled by the line. Many commented on the post and called out the steep price of the products. “It’s official. Everyone & their dog have a skincare or make up line. I’m so curious who’s next,” one follower wrote, while another said, “When that kardash influence hits.”

“No one looks to Travis Barker for skincare advice,” one follower said. “He does not have ‘great’ skin to be selling overpriced products.” The Instagram account Estee Laundry, which posts regularly about celebrity beauty brands, reposted Barker’s announcement. The account’s followers were quick to sound off.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Alabama Barker at a 2022 fashion show | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

“$130 FOR EYE SERUM IM SCREAMMINGG,” an impassioned critic wrote in the comments. “95 dollars for a cleanser? to literally wash down the drain?!” another said. The products are certainly expensive, with the website listing a travel-sized face serum for $80 and the 2-in-1 cleanser and mask for $60.

Many friends and associates of the Kardashian family have expensive skincare lines

It’s possible that fans would be more excited about Barker’s skincare line if the market weren’t already oversaturated with Kardashian and Kardashian-adjacent brands. Kim Kardashian launched a skincare line earlier in the year. People slammed it for the high price point as well. Kylie Jenner also has a skincare line in addition to her cosmetics brand and ill-fated swimwear brand.

SKKN BY KIM is finally here. A new era of skincare awaits at https://t.co/5MhwVEd91R

Photo: Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/NU557wEHSj — SKKN BY KIM (@SKKN) June 21, 2022

Friends of the Kardashian family have also hopped on the skincare bandwagon. Family friend Hailey Bieber recently launched her own skincare brand, dubbed Rhode. Bieber’s collection. It’s a bit more reasonably priced, with individual products ranging in price from around $16 to $29.

Even Ellen DeGeneres, longtime friend and confidante of the Kardashian family, has a skincare brand, called Kind Science. According to TooFab, the brand was launched shortly before her talk show went off the air. It features products such as a neck cream that costs $49 and a cleanser for $28.

While some of these celebrity skincare brands are more affordable than others, it seems as though fans are getting burnout from the sheer volume of options.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Generously Donates Kylie Skin Hand Sanitizer to Medical Workers