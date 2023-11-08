During their New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce revealed these are their favorite fast food burgers.

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a clear favorite when it comes to fast food burgers. In a culinary lineup, he’s ranked three go-to choices that satisfy his cravings.

In a candid reveal, the NFL star and his brother Jason Kelce shared not just a fierce dynamic on the field but also a unanimous verdict on their preferred burger joint. Their top selection aligns with royalty – not on the gridiron, but in the realm of fast food.

Travis Kelce reveals his all-time favorite fast-food burger

On their podcast New Heights, Travis and his brother Jason delved into the tasty topic of top fast food burgers. This is a subject that often sees siblings locking horns, especially on their podcast.

However, in a rare moment of concord, they agreed on their top pick of best fast-food burgers. And their choice might surprise you.

According to Delish, Travis, with conviction, placed Burger King’s offerings at the pinnacle of the fast-food burger hierarchy. Jason found common ground here, affirming a long-held preference for the same.

“I think Burger King’s got the best fast food burgers,” Travis shared, while Jason added, “I’ve been saying that for years.”

The Kelce brothers both show a penchant for the hearty Double Whopper with cheese. Yet, Travis customizes his order by holding back on mayonnaise and onions.

This particular choice sparked a light-hearted tease from Jason, who pointed out Travis’s selective taste for a burger usually slathered in mayonnaise.

The Kansas City Chiefs star opens up about his other favorite burger joints

For Travis and Jason, Burger King takes the top spot, but they also have other favorites rounding out their top three.

Travis gives a nod to Wendy’s Baconator and In-N-Out for second place. Jason, on the other hand, places Burger King first, followed by McDonald’s and Steak ‘n Shake.

For his third favorite, Jason is partial to Steak ‘n Shake’s Frisco Melt, paired with either a strawberry or chocolate shake, mood depending. Travis echoed his approval, especially endorsing Steak ‘n Shake’s thin fries with enthusiasm.

“Straw fries, man. Skinny fries, whoo-hoo-hoo,” Travis said.

Being rooted in Kansas City, Travis faces the same scarcity of In-N-Out as Jason does. However, when not opting for Burger King, Travis is also content with McDonald’s and Steak ‘n Shake offerings.

Yet, this isn’t where the Kansas City Chiefs star’s unique dietary preferences end.

Travis Kelce eats this carb-heavy meal before every game

Travis, much like his teammate Patrick Mahomes who has a nightly snack ritual, insists on a consistent pre-match meal. His choice? French toast.

According to All Recipes, Travis hasn’t missed a plate of French toast since he started playing for the Chiefs. That’s impressive, considering Travis was drafted by the Chiefs back in 2013.

“Every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I’ve been on the Chiefs,” Travis revealed.

But Kelce’s selection extends beyond taste preferences. He went on to explain the practical side of this meal for game days.

Consuming French toast is his strategy for carb-loading, ensuring he has ample energy and maintaining his blood sugar levels throughout the vigorous demands of a football game.

Travis did not elaborate on any post-game eating rituals he enjoys. But if it involves burgers, then there’s a good chance Travis hits up his local Burger King after each game.