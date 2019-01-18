Travis Scott Net Worth and How He Makes His Money

Here’s Travis Scott’s net worth and how he makes his money.

Early years

Travis Scott, also known as Jacques Berman Webster II, was born on April 30, 1992. In 2012, Scott signed a deal with Epic Records, his first deal with a major record label. That same year he signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music, as part of its Very GOOD Beats division. In 2013, Scott signed a record deal with T.I.’s Grand Hustle division.

Rise to fame

Scott released his first mixtape, titled Owl Pharaoh, in May 2013. The following year, he released a mixtape titled Days Before Rodeo. In 2015, Scott released his debut studio album, Rodeo. That album produced the popular single “Antidote,” which snagged a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2016, the rapper released his second album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. The single “Goosebumps,” helped the album reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts. In 2018, Scott scored his first Hot 100 No.1 single, “Sicko Mode,” after releasing his third album, Astroworld.

Personal life

When it comes to his personal life, Scott has been quite busy. Scott began dating Kylie Jenner back in April 2017. The couple share a daughter together named Stormi, who was born in February 2018. Before dating Scott, Jenner was romantically linked to rapper Tyga.

Controversy

The rapper made headlines when it was announced he would be performing during the 2019 Super Bowl half-time show. Some celebrities weren’t happy because they disagree with what they perceive as the NFL’s lack of support for people of color.

One artist who expressed disapproval regarding Scott’s decision to perform at the Superbowl is rapper Common. He told TMZ he likes Scott but does not approve of his choice.

I ain’t with supporting—the NFL don’t really support black people. They’re not really supporting [Colin] Kaepernick. When I say they don’t support black people, they not supporting, like, Kaepernick said he was standing up for people who were being shot down—black and brown people. The NFL basically blackballed him. They’ve shown how they feel about us, for real. I respect the NFL players, but the owners, man, they ain’t shown nothing. I love Travis Scott, but I really don’t want us supporting none of that stuff.

How he makes money

Outside of rapping, Scott also produces music and writes songs. Furthermore, he earns money from product endorsement deals. One high-profile deal is with Nike. In 2017, he announced on Instagram he would be collaborating with Nike. Before that announcement, Scott appeared in a Nike campaign for its VaporMax sneaker. Another rapper who collaborated with the brand is Kendrick Lamar, who worked on a Cortez sneaker.

Travis Scott’s net worth

Travis Scott has an estimated net worth of $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Read more: Soulja Boy Net Worth and How He Makes His Money