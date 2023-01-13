‘Treason’ Actor Charlie Cox Once Got Locked Out on a Roof with Andrew Garfield

Treason and Daredevil star Charlie Cox has been friends with Andrew Garfield for years. And when talking to Netflix, the actor recalled how he and his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star once got locked out together on a New York City rooftop.

Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield have been friends for a long time

Cox and Garfield started their acting careers in the early 2000s. And according to Belfast star Jamie Dornan, the English actors have been friends for years. And they used to hang out with him, Robert Pattinson, and roommate Eddie Redmayne when they were all still coming up in Los Angeles.

“Garfield and Robert were always around, and Charlie Cox,” Dornan said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I mean, there’s loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves. But at the time we, we weren’t. We were pretty, yeah, pretty, pretty messy.”

“It’s now weird to think about it,” he added, noting that the actors were never competitive even though they often auditioned for the same roles. “They’re all really great guys and really good actors. It’s cool that it kind of all happened for us, in a way.”

Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield once got stuck on a roof together

Cox, who initially portrayed Daredevil in Netflix’s Marvel-verse, reprised his role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield appeared in the same movie, reprising his titular Amazing Spider-Man hero.

When recalling some of his best memories with Garfield, Cox revealed that the two once got stuck on a roof. And he realized how funny the story seems because both play such iconic superheroes.

“Andrew and I have shared a few stories,” the Treason star said in a recent interview for Netflix. “[It was] a few years before I got cast as Daredevil, so I wasn’t actually a superhero at the time.”

“But Andrew was playing Spider-Man at the time, and him and I got locked out on a rooftop in New York, and we couldn’t get back in,” he continued. “And I’ve always thought that that would be really funny to people years later, that two ‘superheroes’ were locked on a rooftop and they couldn’t do anything about it.”

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil for a new MCU series

Cox brought Matt Murdock to life in 2015 with Netflix’s Daredevil series. The show spawned several spinoffs, including Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. But when Marvel TV — the studio behind the series — was dissolved, Daredevil and the rest of Netflix’s Marvel shows were canceled.

After years of campaigning to see Cox return, fans were thrilled to see him reprise his role as Murdock in 2022’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and then again in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And they were further elated to see Cox’s Netflix co-star Vincent D’Onofrio return as Kingpin Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye.

Cox will be back as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in the upcoming MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again. He is also expected to make appearances in Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Echo. His Daredevil show is currently in production and is expected to premiere in 2024.