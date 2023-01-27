‘Treason’ Showrunner Says This Is What Star Charlie Cox Has in Common With Tom Hanks and Harrison Ford

Netflix has been churning out hits in recent years. One of the latest additions to its programming is the Charlie Cox-led series Treason. The show landed on the streamer’s Top 10 list days after its release and got people talking.

Treason showrunner recently said Cox has one thing in common with movie stars Tom Hanks and Harrison Ford. Find out what it is.

Netflix’s ‘Treason’ takes viewers on a wild rollercoaster

When Treason begins, the head of MI6 is poisoned by a spy named Kara. Cox’s character, Chief Deputy Adam Lawrence, receives an unexpected promotion. The show goes to great lengths to present Lawrence as a family man and doesn’t waste time reinforcing that. When viewers first meet Lawrence, he talks to his son’s school about his job.

After he learns of his promotion and the death of his boss, Lawrence breaks the news to his wife, Maddy, his son Callum, and his daughter Ella. Lawrence and Maddy have a happy family; they are his No. 1 priority. This is why things get interesting when Lawrence’s boss’s killer is revealed to have a past with Lawrence that may not have been so squeaky clean.

Kara’s reentry into Lawrence’s life threatens to destroy everything he holds dear. Things begin to unfold quickly when viewers learn that Maddy is a war veteran, and when she suspects something may be wrong with her husband, she takes it upon herself to investigate.

As the show continues, Lawrence uncovers a plot by the Russians to install a new Prime Minister. On the other hand, his wife joins forces with the CIA, tipping them on every move her husband makes. In the series finale, Lawrence is shot by a CIA agent and is left for dead.

‘Treason’ showrunner compared Charlie Cox to Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks

Star of Treason, Charlie Cox | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Treason showrunner Matt Charman isn’t new to the industry. Charman has been on the scene since 2004, beginning his screenwriting career in plays. His first feature was in the Michelle Williams-led film Suite Française. The following year, he got his arguably big break when he wrote the script for Steven Spielberg‘s critically acclaimed film Bridge of Spies.

The film resulted in more opportunities and helped him earn several nominations, including an Oscar and BAFTA nominations. In a recent interview with Why Now, Charman discussed his Netflix hit and gushed about working with Cox, comparing him to other past A-listers he’s worked with.

When asked if they intentionally made Cox’s character shady, Charman said, “Definitely. I always embarrass Charlie because I talk about Tom Hanks, who I’ve worked with. I also talk about Harrison Ford.”

The playwright said Cox, Hanks, and Ford all have a “decency” that endears them to others. “When they arrive on screen, you have expectations, and then slowly, he subverts them,” Charman said. The showrunner called Cox “a fantastic actor,” saying he has a way with scripts that instantly changes his character from a good guy to a questionable person.

Matt Charman said Charlie Cox asked questions to create his character

Charman told the publication that Cox played a big role in helping establish his character Lawrence. “The great thing about Charlie is he comes to stuff by asking questions. He wants to know,” he said. The showrunner said Cox was curious about his character’s background, asking questions about Lawrence’s college and entry into MI6.

The playwright said that asking such questions helped the actor “hold in his head” the different stages his character undergoes when rising to the top. “Charlie’s questions force you to make the character feel as three-dimensional as he needs him to be,” Charman said.