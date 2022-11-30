Trevor Noah Roasts Jeff Bezos for Donating to Dolly Parton

Did you know that Jeff Bezos is the first to ever donate money to Dolly Parton? That’s right, Jeff Bezos has given a sizable amount of cash to the famous singer. You might think this is a joke if you didn’t know any better. Fortunately, we have a South African late-night show host to set us all straight.

Jeff Bezos recently donated $100 million to Dolly Parton

We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient — @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly! pic.twitter.com/dzTuoGVp3G — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 12, 2022

Dolly Parton was presented with a $100 million gift from Jeff Bezos, who gave her a major honor. The sum of money was given to Parton as her prize for receiving the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. The well-known country singer has the option to donate the funds to charities of her choice.

On November 12, Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, announced that Parton had received the Bezos Courage and Civility Award the previous day. In a video on Twitter, Sanchez said the honor acknowledges leaders who strive high, create answers, and constantly do it with respect.

Bezos added that each winner receives $100 million to donate to the organizations of their choice. The Amazon founder has said he wants to help people in need. There’s no doubt that Dolly Parton is doing just that.

Trevor Noah roasts Jeff Bezos for donating to a multimillionaire

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah | Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg

According to The Wrap, Trevor Noah didn’t take long to roast Jeff Bezos for his generous donation to Dolly Parton in an episode of his daily talk show. Dolly Parton has an estimated net worth of $650 million, and therein lies the irony. Noah said, “Bezos, you are the richest man in the world. Why are you giving your money to someone who doesn’t need it?”

It’s a valid question, especially because Parton is already insanely wealthy. “Imagine being so rich that you think it’s charity when you give money to millionaires,” Noah mocked. “He’s like, ‘Oh, you poor thing, you don’t even have a spaceship, do you? Aw, here, let me break you off some.'”

How Bezos made his billions

Jeff Bezos quit his job at a hedge fund in 1994 and drove to Seattle with his then-wife MacKenzie to launch an online bookstore. He went on to build Amazon. Take a look at his career: https://t.co/EZ16HjYvER pic.twitter.com/pKxxdHCStZ — Forbes (@Forbes) November 25, 2022

As of November 2021, Jeff Bezos was the second-richest person in the world, with a net worth of over $200 billion. Bezos founded and served as the former CEO of the Internet giant Amazon, for which he is perhaps known better. He is still the company’s executive chair. Along with assets in real estate and other more traditional investments, he owns a sizable number of shares in other well-known corporations.

Over the years, Bezos has made numerous sizable charitable contributions, including financing several educational initiatives through the Bezos Family Foundation. He invests $1 billion annually in Blue Origin, his space exploration business. Bezos and three others launched the New Shepard spacecraft on July 20, 2021, and they completed Blue Origin’s first crewed trip.

Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune

Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away the majority of his ~$117 billion net worth during his lifetime.



That’s nice, but can I let you in on a secret?



Billionaire philanthropy isn’t charity. It’s PR to distract you from low wages and a tax system that’s rigged for the rich. pic.twitter.com/8XGxL5WRgX — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 29, 2022

According to an exclusive interview with CNN on Monday, Jeff Bezos intends to donate most of his $124 billion fortune throughout his lifetime. The millionaire is preparing to be able to give away this money. He is currently the fourth-richest person in the world. He intended to increase the effect of his donations but hasn’t yet determined how to handle it best.

Bezos promised to donate $10 billion as part of a program called the Bezos Earth Fund to combat climate change. The 58-year-old argued that unity is a virtue needed to lessen the impacts of climate change, and he condemned politicians and social platforms for doing the opposite and fostering differences. He stated that he wants his billions to support those he views as “unifiers” in society.

Bezos has also given numerous nine-figure grants to organizations like the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. “I just feel honored to be able to be a part of what they’re doing for this world,” Bezos said to CNN. Additionally, he gave $2 billion to start preschools and assist homeless families.

RELATED: Harry Styles’ $1 Million Donation to a Gun Safety Group Isn’t the First Time He’ll Give Away His Money