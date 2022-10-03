‘Triangle of Sadness’ Movie Review: Ruben Östlund’s Satire Is a Riotous Slap in the Face of the Rich 

Ruben Östlund is a bold filmmaker with an experienced hand at using satire as a sharp tool to stab at his subject. Triangle of Sadness is no different, as it marks his second time taking home the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival after 2017’s The Square. Östlund’s latest look into high society is particularly scathing, but it’s seen through a lens complimented with big laughs, high shock value, and a whole lot of chaos, for better or worse.

‘Triangle of Sadness’ takes audiences on a yacht cruise with the rich and beautiful

L-R: Charlbi Dean as Yaya and Harris Dickinson as Carl | Fredrik Wenzel / Neon

Male model Carl (Harris Dickinson) goes on a yacht cruise for the rich alongside his social influencer girlfriend, Yaya (Charlbi Dean). Their lives appear perfect from the outside, but there are heavy insecurities that loom beneath the surface. The Captain (Woody Harrelson) leads a ship filled with employees incapable of saying the word “no” to its very wealthy clientele, agreeing to fulfill all of their wishes, regardless of how ridiculous the requests are.

Triangle of Sadness follows a cruise that only further continues to go off the rails until it inevitably sinks into the ocean. Carl and Yaya are among the ship’s only survivors, who then find themselves trapped on an island. The group must learn to work together if they hope to survive long enough to find help before they succumb to starvation or the death of their own social politics.

Writer/director Ruben Östlund takes a stance on social politics and status

Triangle of Sadness sets its eyes on the element of consumerism from the beginning. Carl is auditioning for a modeling gig, but the decision-makers have impossible standards. They nitpick the way he walks, how long ago his previous modeling gig was, and his “triangle of sadness” – the wrinkle that forms in between the eyebrows. However, they suggest Botox to fix this issue, perfectly capturing the world that Östlund pushes the audience into.

Carl and Yaya are the Instagram-perfect couple from afar, but the cracks only continue to spiderweb. An argument over who should pay for dinner extends into a greater conversation surrounding gender roles. They seek to remain “sexy” in their private and public personas, which results in jealousy taking over. Nevertheless, even their presence on this cruise is a facade, as Yaya was invited for her status as an influencer.

Paula (Vicki Berlin) is the head of the crew, further emphasizing the film’s stance on consumerism. It’s all about keeping the “crazy” rich passengers happy, who are more concerned with taking pictures for social media clout than enjoying their trip. However, this isn’t isolated to the yacht, as these themes bleed into their isolation on the island. This time, there’s a power grab that shakes the hierarchy and the very ground it’s built upon.

‘Triangle of Sadness’ serves a hilarious plate of poetic irony

L-R: Darius as Arvin Kananian and Woody Harrelson as The Captain | Fredrik Wenzel / Neon

Östlund breaks Triangle of Sadness into three chapters with title cards. Carl and Yaya’s relationship remains in the foreground, but it increasingly becomes an ensemble satire as the story unravels. Social politics are at play through all three segments, but he experiments with power structures. It’s a fascinating adventure through the destruction of the rich, but the third act is bloated. You will undoubtedly feel the stretched runtime.

There’s a wide variety of humor that fills each segment, ranging from clever wit to shock-value bathroom gags. Nevertheless, Triangle of Sadness is not for the squeamish when it comes to bodily functions, which the film’s advertisements make abundantly clear. Östlund undoubtedly takes big swings, although they don’t all pay off, including some of the relationships that unfold on the island.

Östlund brings a fun ensemble to the silver screen, but two stars shine the brightest. Dean’s Yaya is effortless, masterfully walking the line between the character’s romantic woes and satiric humor about influencer culture. Additionally, Dolly De Leon steals the show in the third chapter as Abigail, providing the character with such nuance.

Triangle of Sadness has the subtlety of a sledgehammer in its message on excess, but it’s an absolute laugh riot. It approaches the characters’ pretentiousness with a blend of pomposity and immature vulgarity that won’t appeal to all audiences, but it’s an absolute blast of a trip for those who allow its waves to sweep them up into it.

Triangle of Sadness comes to theaters on Oct. 7.

