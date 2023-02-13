‘Tron: Ares’: Fans Are Not Happy About 1 Actor Tied to the ‘Tron 3’ Cast

After years of anticipation, Disney is gearing up to return to the Grid with a third installment in the Tron film series. The sci-fi action franchise has seen various actors in the main cast since the original movie hit theaters in 1982. But this time around, fans are not happy to learn who’s slated to take the lead role in the third film, Tron: Ares.

Disney has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the ‘Tron’ franchise

The original Tron starred Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski, True Grit) as Kevin Flynn, a video designer transported into his game design. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The film was not considered a box office success, earning $33 million (around $100 million today), but it was admired for its groundbreaking visual effects and remained in the public consciousness for years to come, eventually spawning a sequel, Tron: Legacy.”

After taking almost three decades to release the second installment, Disney didn’t hold back, investing $175 million in the 2010 film with spectacular special effects and a movie score composed by Daft Punk. Bridges reprised his role, and Garrett Hedlund starred as Kevin’s adult son, Sam Flynn.

The entertainment giant also created Tron-themed video games and the Disney XD-animated series Tron: Uprising. But despite the enormous investment, Tron: Legacy received a lukewarm reception, grossing about $400 million worldwide, dashing the studio’s hopes for a blockbuster franchise akin to The Pirates of the Caribbean.

Fans are not happy that Jared Leto is set to star in ‘Tron: Ares’

Disney is producing the third installment, Tron: Ares, with Jared Leto slated for the title role.

The studio has yet to release storyline details, but because Ares is the Greek god of war, the character will likely be up to no good. At the end of Tron: Legacy, Sam and Quorra (Olivia Wilde) escape the Grid and enter the real world. Ares could take the same route but for much more nefarious purposes.

“Ares could see Jared Leto’s character … attempt to start a war with the humans, literally fulfilling his god of war name,” Screen Rant reports.

Regardless of the plot, Tron fans have objected to the Morbius actor’s casting. In a recent Reddit forum, commenters commiserated, saying, “STOP! Is he really being considered for a new Tron?! That pisses me off.” Learning of Leto’s role in the film, another said, “That’s it … Tron is dead before it has even been made.”

Some fans cried for the return of the villainous Edward Dillinger Jr., saying, “You people had Cillian Murphy right there in the second film, and this is what you’re settling for now?!” Dillinger appeared only briefly in Tron: Legacy, but the film perfectly set him up as the future archenemy. Failing to resurrect beloved characters and storylines in Tron: Ares could prove disastrous for the franchise.

IMDb lists Tron: Ares as “in development,” with an expected release of Dec. 19, 2025.

Disney World debuts its long-awaited Tron roller coaster

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will celebrate the grand opening of its long-awaited Tron Lightcycle/Run on April 4. The theme park has already begun a preview phase allowing cast members, passholders, and others to experience the attraction.

Nearly five years in the making, the roller coaster nods to the lightbike scene in Tron: Legacy. According to the Disney Parks Blog, “When you enter the queue at Magic Kingdom, you’ll feel as if you’re digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race. It’s your Team Blue against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange. Your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. The attraction will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.”

Demand for the thrill ride will be high, with Magic Kingdom expecting to offer a virtual queue and Lightning Lane options for faster access. Guests will also need valid admission and a park reservation to experience the attraction.

The new ride is part of Disney’s Tomorrowland and a replica of the Tron Lightcycle Power Run coaster that debuted in Shanghai Disneyland in June 2016.