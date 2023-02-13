‘Try Guy’ Zach Kornfeld Is Officially a Married Man

The Try Guys found themselves in the news in 2022, but not for anything particularly good. The internet exploded when former Try Guy, Ned Fulmer, was ousted from the company he formed with Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang after an affair Ned carried on for several months came to light. Since his ousting, Fulmer has gone dark on the internet, but life has moved on for the try guys, particularly Zach. Now, the company had something good to celebrate. Zach Kornfeld is officially a married man.

Maggie Bustamante and Zach Kornfeld are officially married

Zach Kornfeld is officially a married man. Kornfeld married his longtime girlfriend, Maggie Bustamante, a nurse, on Feb. 11 in a private outdoor ceremony. Kornfeld and Bustamante kept the details of their wedding private until after the event, but social media pictures have been rolling in since the Saturday nuptials.

Maggie Bustamante and Zach Kornfeld | Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Photos show that the bride and groom opted for an outdoor ceremony, seemingly officiated by Keith Habersberger. Bustamante wore a two-toned gown with floral applique that was nothing short of stunning. Zach wore a traditional tuxedo, pairing his suit with loafers and no socks. A live band kept the party going into the evening.

How did Zach and Maggie meet?

Kornfeld and Bustamante met in 2016 during a night out. The couple began dating quickly but opted to keep their relationship quiet for several years. In a video titled “My Secret Girlfriend,” Zach explained that he and Bustamante wanted to keep their relationship private so they could grow together. The video went live in 2018 and has amassed more than 5 million views.

The couple moved in together and adopted a dog. Bowie, the couple’s Australian Shephard, was introduced on the Try Guys channel before Zach revealed his relationship status. They announced their engagement on You Can Sit With Us, a podcast hosted by the “try wives” in September 2020.

Was Ned Fulmer in attendance at Zach and Maggie’s wedding?

While the public ousting of Ned Fulmer from 2nd Try LLC was a business decision, it looks like it might have had personal consequences, too. Ned and the rest of the Try Guys team once were great friends, but it appears Ned might not have been in attendance at Zach and Maggie’s wedding.

While hundreds of photos have been shared on social media since the Feb. 11 event, not a single one seems to show either Ned or his wife, Ariel Fulmer. That doesn’t mean for certain that they were in attendance as guests, though. Still, it seems unlikely.