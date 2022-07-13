Try This Just-Sweet-Enough Snickerdoodles Recipe From Ree Drummond’s ‘Pioneer Woman’ Site

If there were such a thing as a comfort cookie, Food Network star Ree Drummond’s pick for the softest and cinnamony-est Snickerdoodles might just be it.

With just eight ingredients, The Pioneer Woman host’s cookie choice is also an incredibly easy recipe and fun to make with the youngest of bakers.

Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

This snickerdoodles recipe needs just eight ingredients

Blogger Sommer Collier of A Spicy Perspective posted her just-sweet-enough recipe on the “Pioneer Woman” website: “These snickerdoodles are soft and tender, easy to make, and sparkling with cinnamon sugar. Just how mom used to make them—maybe even better.”

The cookie features all-purpose flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, kosher salt, unsalted butter, granulated sugar, eggs, and ground cinnamon. A one-and-a-half tablespoon cookie scoop is recommended for this recipe.

.@ThePioneerWoman's EASY Snickerdoodles take just 30 minutes to make! Check them out next @ 10a|9c: https://t.co/0atiaZ4DK9! pic.twitter.com/t01cfHnydg — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) October 14, 2017

Snickerdoodles that are easy and fun to make

As Collier noted, these cookies are one of the ideal baked treats to make with children: “Good snickerdoodles are light and pillowy, with a sweet tangy overall flavor, and a glistening cinnamon crust. They are easy to make, require few ingredients, and require no chilling time in the fridge. Plus kids have fun rolling them into balls and coating them in cinnamon sugar. What’s not to love?”

The dry ingredients are stirred together in a bowl, and then in an electric mixer, the butter is creamed with the sugar “until light and fluffy.” Beat in the eggs, then the mixer speed is moved to “low” and the dry mixture can be slowly added until everything is combined.

Stir sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Next, scoop out the dough with the cookie scoop, and roll them into balls with your hands. Now the fun part: coat them in the cinnamon sugar by rolling the balls in the sweet mixture.

Place the balls on a baking sheet and bake in a 400-degree F oven for about 9 minutes, or until just “golden around the edges.”

Get the complete recipe and reviews on The Pioneer Woman site, link above.

Try another cookie recipe while you’re baking: Ree Drummond’s super easy and fun-to-make Brown Sugar Oatmeal cookies.

Reviewers said these snickerdoodles were absolutely irresistible

Between the sugar and cinnamon in this cookie recipe, it’s hard to stop at just one, as many reviewers on The Pioneer Woman site noted.

“This is a fantastic recipe. I agree a true snickerdoodle always has cream of tartar. Otherwise, it is a cinnamon sugar cookie!!,” one home cook wrote.

Another happy fan of the cookie said: “I love snickerdoodles. Mainly because when I need a good cookie fix, I always have the ingredients on hand. :-) They are so simple, yet so comforting and yummy.”

Lastly, one person shared their secret to always-tender snickerdoodles, writing, “A great trick to keep Snickerdoodles soft is to put a piece of bread into the container with the cookies. The cookies absorb the moisture and stay soft. Replace the bread when it gets dry…about every other day. It works wonders!!!”

RELATED: Ree Drummond’s Ooey Gooey Butterscotch Lava Cake Recipe