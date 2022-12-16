‘Tulsa King’: Andrea Savage Was Nervous to Meet Sylvester Stallone but Found They Have a Lot in Common

Andrea Savage stars alongside Sylvester Stallone in the latest Taylor Sheridan series, Tulsa King. Savage plays Stacy Beale, an ATF agent who forms an unlikely connection with mafia capo Dwight Manfredi. Savage was understandably nervous to work with a star as big as Stallone, but she found that she had a surprising amount in common with the actor.

Andrea Savage and Sylvester Stallone | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount+

Andrea Savage plays ATF agent Stacy Beale in ‘Tulsa King’

In Tulsa King, Andrew Savage’s character Stacy Beale is an ATF agent living in Tulsa. In the show’s pilot, Dwight meets Stacy at a bar while she is celebrating a bachelorette party. Stacy ends up going back to his hotel but leaves in a hurry when she realizes Dwight’s age.

Although Dwight and Stacy have chosen very different careers, they find themselves pulled to each other. Stacy tells Dwight that Tulsa is a form of Siberia for her.

“We find out that Stacy used to work in New York, and she had some deferred post-traumatic stress disorder from 9/11, where when Sully was coming in, she thought it was another attack and really freaks out,” Savage said in a Behind the Story video from Paramount.

Like Stacy, Dwight is in exile. After spending 25 years in prison, he expects to be rewarded by the mafia family he serves. Instead, he is sent to Tulsa.

Andrea Savage was nervous to meet Sylvester Stallone

Andrea Savage has done her fair share of acting prior to Tulsa King. The 49-year-old actor is known for her roles in the comedy shows Veep and I’m Sorry, as well as the film Step-Brothers. Still, Savage had some butterflies about working with a star as big as Stallone.

“I was nervous, and I don’t get nervous,” the actor admitted to CBS Mornings. “We had not met before, and we were shooting the scene where I proposition him.” Savage revealed that she poked fun at Stallone, and thankfully, he laughed. “Then we were kind of like off to the races,” Savage continued.

Savage also realized over time that she and Stallone had more in common than she thought. The pair are both actors, writers, and creators. “I think because both of us do wear a lot of hats, we definitely thought about the scenes in similar ways,” Savage said. “I never thought I would expect to say that I have a lot in common with Sylvester Stallone, but I was like, ‘Oh, we actually are similar in a lot of ways.'”

Savage has several other projects in the works

Andrea Savage has another project in the works besides Tulsa King. The actor is set to appear in the 2023 comedy film You People alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. Additionally, Tulsa King has already been renewed for a second season, and Stacy Beale will likely be back. That is, if she makes it out of season 1 alive.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.