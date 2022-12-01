‘Tulsa King’: Why Is Armand Trying to Kill Dwight? Here’s What We Know so Far

Someone has it out for Dwight Mandfredi in Tulsa King. When he first arrived in Tulsa, his appearance spooked a man named Armand Truisi. After locating Dwight, Armond attempted to shoot him while he was taking his driving test. Luckily he fails, and Dwight manages to track him down. So who is this mystery man, and why does he have it out for Dwight in the Taylor Sheridan series?

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 3 spoilers ahead.]

Max Casella as Armand Truisi in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Armand Truisi tries to shoot Dwight in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 3

In the premiere episode of Tulsa King, a man named Armand Truisi spots Dwight Manfredi at the mall in Tulsa. He calls his friend Eddie and fearfully asks if there’s any chance that Dwight is in Tulsa. In the next episode, Armand gets a call from Eddie while at the Fennario Ranch, confirming that Dwight is in town.

He advises Armand to look for Dwight at the fanciest hotel in the city. Armand learns that Dwight is staying at the Mayo Hotel and follows him to DPS. While Dwight takes his driving test, Armand attempts to shoot him through the car window.

Why is Armand trying to kill Dwight?

While investigating who tried to kill him, Dwight initially suspects Vince, a fellow member of the Invernizzi crime family. Dwight broke Vince’s jaw in the Tulsa King series premiere. However, Chickies assures him that Vince had nothing to do with it and that killing Dwight would affect their business negatively.

Eventually, Dwight tracks down the real assailant, Armand, at the Fennario Ranch. Dwight follows him home but decides against going after him when he sees Armand with his son.

Though viewers know who tried to kill Dwight, Tulsa King has yet to explain why. Armand is nervous when he sees Dwight and is convinced that this man will try to kill him. Armand is also listed as being affiliated with the Invernizzi crime family. Perhaps something he did in the past led to Dwight’s 25-year prison sentence.

On a darker note, maybe Chickies is bluffing, and the Invernizzi crime family really is trying to get rid of Dwight. However, this theory seems a little less likely. So far, we don’t know who Eddie is or how he confirmed that Dwight is in Oklahoma, but he doesn’t seem to be involved with the mob.

Max Casella calls working with Sylvester Stallone his’ boyhood dream’

Max Casella portrays Armand in Tulsa King. That name probably sounds familiar to fans of the mob genre. Casella played a mobster named Benny Fazio in The Sopranos and a character named Leo D’Alessio in the TV series Boardwalk Empire. Tulsa King showrunner Terence Winter worked on both of these series.

For Casella, working with Slyvester Stallone was quite an experience. “I had his poster on my wall when I was 10 years old, and now I’m acting with him? It’s surreal,” he told PageSix. “I’ve acted with a lot of big stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp. Sometimes it’s up or down, your experience with them, but nobody like Sly, who was such a superhero to my 10-year-old self. This was like my boyhood dream.”

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Calls’ Tulsa King’ an ‘Absurd Comedy of Errors’