‘Tulsa King’: Here’s Why Caolan Waltrip Actor Ritchie Coster Looks so Familiar

Tulsa King Episode 3 introduced Ritchie Coster’s character Caolan Waltrip. It appears that Caolan will be the main villain in the Taylor Sheridan series. Caolan leads a one-percenter motorcycle gang called Black Mcadam in Tulsa. Fans probably recognized Coster from his many previous acting roles in films and TV shows. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 3 spoilers ahead.]

Ritchie Coster as Caolan Waltrip in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Ritchie Coster plays Caolan Waltrip in ‘Tulsa King’

In Tulsa King, Ritchie Coster’s character Caolan Waltrip first appears in episode 3. At the beginning of the episode, Stacy Beale and several other ATF agents are attempting to arrest a man named Mr. Dumont, who refuses to come out of his house.

Caolan arrives on the scene, but instead of coaxing Mr. Dumont out, he shouts, “They left you no choice, Dumont.” After letting his dogs out, Dumont blows up the house from the inside. During a Behind the Scenes video from episode 3, special effects coordinator Matthew “Smalls” Kutcher explained the intricacies of the stunt.

“The explosion is gonna happen in four different parts,” he explained. “There’s going to be the area where the explosion comes from, where the beginning of the explosion starts, and it’ll travel down the house.”

“That house was sturdy,” added stunt coordinator Freddie Poole. “For an old house it had some good bones to it. Later, Stacy identifies Caolan as the head of Black Mcadam, a one percenter motorcycle gang. She mentions that he and his crew are “suddenly arming themselves to the teeth.”

Here’s where fans have likely seen Ritchie Coster before

Ritchie Coster has quite a few acting from before Tulsa King. The 55-year-old actor was born in London, England, and has appeared in a plethora of TV shows. Viewers may have spotted Coster in The Blacklist, True Detective, The Flight Attendant, or The Walking Dead.

Coster is perhaps best known for his film roles. He appeared in the 2010 horror film Let Me In as well as the romantic action movie The Bounty Hunter in the same year. Coster also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s second installment of The Dark Knight Trilogy. The actor portrayed a Chechen mob boss and drug dealer who ran organized crime in Gotham.

What is a one-percenter motorcycle gang?

In Tulsa King Episode 3, Stacy Beale mentions that Caolan leads a one-percenter motorcycle club. Many motorcycle enthusiasts join biker clubs simply to pursue a passion, and most of them are law-abiding citizens.

The term “one-percenter” motorcycle clubs is used to describe organizations that engage in criminal activity. According to Complex, they got their name because the American Motorcyclist Association once stated that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding.

Black Mcadam is definitely full of dangerous characters. Tulsa King appears to be setting up Caolan and the biker club as the series’ big bad villains.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

