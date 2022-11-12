‘Tulsa King’ Cast: The Actors Joining Sylvester Stallone and Who They Play

Taylor Sheridan’s big casting coup for Tulsa King was Sylvester Stallone. But, Sheridan still filled the cast with other top actors to back Stallone up. Stallone headlines the show as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, but here’s your guide to people he meets in the Tulsa King cast.

L-R: Sylvester Stallone and Martin Starr | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

The cast of Tulsa King also spoke on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel on Sept. 21 about their roles on the show. Tulsa King premieres Nov. 13 and then airs Sundays on Paramount+.

Andrea Savage joins Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa

Andrea Savage plays Stacy. Savage said Stacy is another New Yorker who finds herself in Tulsa later in life. So they have that in common.

“I think we all can relate to shifts in your life and in going, ‘What do I actually have and who do I have in my corner?’” Savage said. “And I think Stacy’s character sort of mirrors that as well, as a woman who’s been transported from New York as well into Oklahoma and sort of wakes up in her 40s and is like, ‘What do I have? And who am I?’ And then it’s that journey of sort of figuring out your next chapter.”

Martin Starr runs the ‘Tulsa King’ dispensary

Martin Starr plays Bodhi, the proprietor of a marijuana dispensary. Dwight also sees a lot of potential in that business.

“This was a fun departure for me, getting to journey down a road of becoming a weird part of a Mafia family,” Starr said. “I’m just present in this world as he starts to uncover the gems in Tulsa and kind of takes me over. He immediately just kind of takes over my business in a sense and forces me into partnership with him, which slowly becomes valuable for me as well as I recognize the growth potential that he can offer.”

Sylvester Stallone creates a new Tulsa family

Jay Will plays Tyson, a college grad whom Dwight picks out.

“The interesting thing about Tyson for me was the opportunity to step into the relatable case of taking one’s life in one’s own hands,” Will said. “As a young person, I think we all deal with that. And I think as it goes on in the cycle of one’s life. Once Tyson met Dwight, it was a perfect opportunity to move forward into things that I actually wanted outside of my parents, and the things that they wanted for me. And it was a good opportunity to exemplify that.”

Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller, a bull-rider sidelined by injury. Working with Dwight will literally be his second rodeo.

“My character within this has a lot that he relates to in a secret sort of way with Sly that brings them together,” Hedlund said. “There’s this bond and there’s this trust that is very unique and becomes unique throughout the story, which I found very fascinating and I loved.”



