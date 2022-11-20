‘Tulsa King’ Episode 2 Preview: Everything You Need to Know

Taylor Sheridan fans are anxiously awaiting the release of Tulsa King Episode 2. In the series premiere, mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi leaves prison and heads to Tulsa, OK, to establish the mob’s influence. In Tulsa, Dwight is a fish out of water, and it’s anyone’s guess what he will get up to next. Here’s everything fans need to know about episode 2 and when it will be available.

[Warning: Tulsa King spoilers ahead.]

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale of the Paramount+ original series ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

What happened in the Tulsa King premiere?

In the Tulsa King premiere, Dwight “The General” Manfredi is released from a 25-year prison sentence. Dwight is a mafia capo who kept his mouth shut and expects to be rewarded. Instead, he’s sent to Tulsa, OK, to establish the mob’s influence.

In Tulsa, Dwight meets Tyson, the cab driver, and pays to keep him on retainer. Tyson takes Dwight to a dispensary, where he enters a “partnership” with the owner, Bodhi, offering protection in exchange for 20% a week.

At a local bar in Tulsa, Dwight runs into a bachelorette party and meets Stacy Beale. Dwight takes the women to a strip club, and Stacy goes back to his hotel with him. She leaves in a hurry when she realizes Dwight is 75 years old. The next day at work, ATF agent Stacy realizes she spent the night with a mafia capo.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 2 about?

Tulsa King Episode 2 is titled “Center of the Universe.” The official episode description reads, “Dwight, Tyson, and Bodhi go on a road trip to take care of some business; Stacy does some digging into Dwight’s past.”

The episode title itself is interesting. The Center of the Universe is a real place in downtown Tulsa, marked by a small concrete circle in the middle of a larger circle of bricks. The location isn’t much to look at, but it’s home to an acoustic phenomenon. At this mysterious spot, visitors stand who stand in the circle hear any noise they make echoing back much louder.

As a newcomer in Tulsa, Dwight may pay this spot a visit, perhaps with Tyson and Bodhi, before they head out on their road trip. Meanwhile, Stacy will likely learn some shocking information about Dwight while researching him. The mafia capo went to prison for murder. However, everything isn’t as it seems on the surface. Dwight actually took the fall for his mob bosses when he was convicted all those years ago.

‘Tulsa King’ Episode 2 release date and where to watch

Tulsa King Episode 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 20, at 3 a.m. ET. The first two episodes of Tulsa King will also air on the Paramount Network following Yellowstone Season 5 at 9 pm ET. Like 1883, only episodes 1 and 2 of Tulsa King will be broadcast on cable TV. The remainder of the series will only be available on Paramount+. Tulsa King is expected to be 10 episodes in total, with the season finale airing on January 8, 2023.

