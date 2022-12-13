‘Tulsa King’ Episode 5: What Did Nico Do to Dwight’s Daughter Christina?

Tulsa King Episdoe 5 ended with Dwight brutally beating Nico “The Package” Bugliosi. Dwight returns to New York to reunite with his family at his brother’s funeral, and he learns some hard truths about what he put them through during his prison sentence. Worst of all, in this episode of the Taylor Sheridan series, Dwight realizes something terrible happened to his daughter Christina.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

Tatiana Zappardino as Christina in ‘Tulsa King’ | Paramount Network

Dwight reunites with his daughter in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 5

In Tulsa King Episode 5, Dwight returns to New York for his brother Joe’s funeral. There Dwight gets a frosty reception, especially from his daughter Christina. Previous episodes revealed that it was Dwight who stopped seeing Tina because it was too hard on him.

Understandably Tina isn’t happy with Dwight, even refusing to call him dad anymore. She tells Dwight that it was her Uncle Joe who waited outside her prom to make sure that she was safe. Tina also mentions that her mother didn’t even have a checking account went Dwight went away. “It’s tearing my heart apart to realize that I left them nothing,” Sylvester Stallone said in a Behind the Story video.

Loren Dunn as Emory, Tatiana Zappardino as Tina, and Annabella Sciorra as Joanne in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

What did Nico do to Dwight’s daughter Christina in ‘Tulsa King’?

In episode 5, Tina tells Dwight an even more horrifying truth. A member of Dwight’s crime family in Tulsa King, Nico “The Package” Bugliosi, would come to “check in” on Tina and her mother from time to time while Dwight was in prison. “Let’s just say one Tuesday night when Ma was working a double, I learned the hard way why he’s called…” Tina says before trailing off.

Whatever happened to Tina, it’s too horrible for her to talk about, but the implication is that Nico sexually assaulted her in some way. “She tells me some of the most devastating news. That the person taking care of her… did a lot more than that,” Stallone explains. “Now we tap into something that every father or mother — that when you cross that line, it’s murderous.”

“That experience represents everything that he missed in life, including what a father is supposed to do is protect their child,” Tina actor Tatiana Zappardion added in the Behind the Story video. “I don’t think she could let it go until she let it go and told him.”

Dwight confronts Nico at the end of episode 5

After Tina’s conversation with Dwight, he heads straight to the hospital. Dwight’s boss Pete is sick, but he has to find out if Pete knew about what happened to Tina. When Dwight realizes that Pete really was unaware, he heads out to find Nico. At the end of Tulsa King Episode 5, Dwight brutally beats Nico, and it seems like Nico may not have survived this encounter.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.