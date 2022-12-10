‘Tulsa King’ Episode 5 Preview: Everything You Need to Know

It’s hard to believe that Tulsa King is already almost halfway through the first season. Fans have found themselves enjoying mafia capo Dwight Manfredi’s adventures in Oklahoma. In last week’s episode of the Taylor Sheridan series, Dwight made a shocking discovery about the family he works for, made enemies with a biker gang called black Mcadam, and said goodbye to his younger brother. Here’s what might happen in episode 5.

[Warning: Tulsa King spoilers ahead.]

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne and Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in ‘Tulsa King’ | Walter Thomson/Paramount+

What happened in the ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 4?

Tulsa King manages to infuse both humor and heartbreak into each episode. In episode 4, Dwight enacts his plan to sell nitrous oxide, resulting in a conflict with the one percenter motorcycle gang Black Mcadam. When the gang steals nitrous oxide from Tyson and Bodhi, Dwight assembles a crew to get it back.

At the same time, Dwight finally confronts Armand, the man who has been trying to kill him throughout the season. He learns that Armand only attacked him because he was convinced Dwight was sent to kill him. Armand also drops the bombshell that Dwight’s boss Pete ordered a hit on him while he was in prison.

Armand’s worst nightmare comes true. pic.twitter.com/SxO2me1eWB — Tulsa King (@TulsaKing) December 7, 2022

Finally, Dwight reconnects with his sister Joanne, who he hasn’t spoken to in decades. Joanne tells Dwight that their brother Joe is dying of lymphoma and gives him the chance to say goodbye over Facetime.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 5 about?

Tulsa King Episode 5 is titled “Token Joe.” Promo images for episode 5 suggest that Dwight will reunite with his family for Joe’s funeral. He appears with his sister Joanne, daughter Christina, and her husband, Emory. Dwight likely is heading out of Tulsa for the episode since most of his family seems to still live in New York.

Loren Dunn as Emory, Tatiana Zappardino as Tina, and Annabella Sciorra as Joanne in”TulsaKing” | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

In the previous episode, Armand informed Dwight that Pete, the former head of the Invernizzi crime family, hired a man to try to kill Dwight in prison. Pete’s son Chickies is now the head of the mob family and Dwight’s boss.

Dwight went to prison for 25 years after taking the fall for a murder that Pete committed. Armand says that Pete believed Dwight would turn on him in prison, which is why he ordered the hit. In episode 5, Dwight may confront the crime family he works for to try to find out if they really did make an attempt on his life.

‘Tulsa King’ Episode 2 release date and where to watch

Tulsa King Episode 5 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 11, at 3 a.m. ET. The first two episodes of Tulsa King aired on Paramount Network following. However, only episodes 1 and 2 of Tulsa King will be broadcast on cable TV. The remainder of the series will only be available on Paramount+. Tulsa King is expected to be 10 episodes in total, with the season finale airing on January 8, 2023.

