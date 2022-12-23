‘Tulsa King’ Episode 7 Preview: Biker Gangs and Burying Bodies

Throughout Tulsa King, Dwight Manfredi’s conflict with the biker gang Black Mcadam has slowly escalated. After Mitch and Dwight kill Carson Pike, things are sure to get more violent in the Taylor Sheridan series. Meanwhile, Dwight pays Margaret, the owner of Fennario Ranch, a visit in episode 7. The pair might even head out on a date.

[Warning: Tulsa King spoilers ahead.]

Garett Hedlund as Mitch Keller and Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

What happened in the ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 6?

In Tulsa King Episode 6, Dwight deals with the consequences of his actions. The mafia isn’t too happy that he beat Nico Bugliosi to death. Still, Pete is furious when Chickies suggests they punish Dwight and his daughter Christina. Instead, Pete agrees to let the family’s consigliere meet with Dwight in Tulsa.

Meanwhile, in New York, Tina is afraid that there will be backlash for Dwight’s actions, and for good reason. She starts getting phone calls from an unknown number. Then her husband Emory suffers a brutal attack from a man that looks a lot like Chickies.

In Tulsa, Dwight and Mitch meet with Black Mcadam leader Caolan Waltrip. Dwight assures Caolan that he won’t be backing down, so Caolan sends Carson Pike to attack Dwight and Mitch. The duo get the upper hand and manage to kill Pike, after which Mitch agrees to partner with Dwight in running his bar.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 7 about?

Tulsa King Episode 7 is titled “Warr Acres.” The teaser for next week’s episode shows Mitch and Dwight burying Carson Pike’s body. Not only that, the pair send his kutte to Caolan, and the biker gang leader looks full of rage. Stacy Beale isn’t too happy about the incident either, and she even threatens to arrest Dwight.

Meanwhile, Tina calls Dwight to let him know what happened to Emory. Promo images show Dwight returning to Fennario Ranch and chatting with the owner, a woman named Margaret. In the previous episode, Margaret allowed Dwight to temporarily keep his horse Pilot at her ranch. It seems that Dwight also asks Margaret to dinner. Another clip from the teaser shows them chatting at a restaurant.

Finally, the Invernizzi crime family’s consigliere, Goodie Carangi, arrives in Tulsa. Dwight appears to give him a warm welcome while Goodie relays information about Dwight’s crew to Chickies. “He’s not gonna be controllable for much longer,” Goodie warns.

‘Tulsa King’ Episode 7 release date and where to watch

Tulsa King Episode 7 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 25, at 3 a.m. ET. Unlike other Paramount+ series, such as 1923, Tulsa King will not be taking a week off from airing new episodes for the holidays.

The first two episodes of Tulsa King aired on Paramount Network following. However, only episodes 1 and 2 of Tulsa King will be broadcast on cable TV. The remainder of the series will only be available on Paramount+. Tulsa King is expected to be 10 episodes in total, with the season finale airing sometime in January 2023.