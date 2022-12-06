Tulsa King’: Everything We Know About Dwight’s Family so Far

After serving a 25-year prison sentence, Dwight Manfredi is estranged from most of his biological family in Tulsa King. Now that Dwight is no longer behind bars, he makes an attempt to reconnect with loved ones he hasn’t spoken to in decades, but not everyone is eager to see him. Here’s everything we know about Dwight’s family so far in the Taylor Sheridan series.

Dwight is a first-generation American

In Tulsa King, Dwight Manfredi is the son of Italian immigrants. When Stacy Beale digs into his past, she learns that his father was a barber and his mother was a homemaker. Since Dwight is 75 years old in the series, his parents are presumably no longer living.

‘Tulsa King’ revealed that Dwight was married once

In the Tulsa King premiere, Dwight mentions that he was married once before, “a long time ago.” He hasn’t spoken much about his wife or how and when their marriage ended. However, she more than likely asked for a divorce when Dwight received a 25-year prison sentence.

Dwight also reveals that he and his wife had a daughter together. Based on what the series has revealed so far, she would have been around seven years old when Dwight went to prison. When Stacy tries to dig into Dwight’s past, she learns pretty much nothing about Dwight’s ex-wife.

Dwight has a daughter named Christina Manfredi-Grieger

Tulsa King Episode 2 opened with Dwight searching for information on his daughter Christina Manfredi-Grieger. When Dwight finally gets a credit card and unlocks her information, the data reveals that she is 32 years old and living in New York.

When Dwight tries to call, Christina’s husband, Emory, answers the phone. It’s clear from the background noise that the pair have children together that Dwight has never met. Christina has no desire to have a relationship with her father, and Dwight later reveals the reason.

Earlier in the episode, he implied that he stopped seeing his family while he was in prison because it was too hard on Christina. However, in the Center of the Universe, Dwight admits that it was actually too hard on him to keep seeing his daughter.

Dwight has at least two siblings in ‘Tulsa King’

Tulsa King Episode 4 introduced fans to more of Dwight’s family. Dwight called a woman named Joanne, who is his sister. Joanne tells Dwight that their brother Joe has lymphoma. She also reveals that it’s not just Christina, whom Dwight has barely spoken to in the last 25 years.

At the end of the episode, Dwight gets another call from Joanne. She tells him that Joe doesn’t have much time left, and she lets Dwight say goodbye to him over Facetime. Dwight reminds his brother of a story from their childhood when Joe saw a man and asked if he was God.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

