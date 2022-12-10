‘Tulsa King’: Max Casella Teases the ‘Tragedy’ That Sent Dwight to Prison

Tulsa King follows the story of mafia capo Dwight Manfredi, who is sent to Tulsa after serving a 25-year prison sentence. Dwight took the fall for the head of the Invernizzi crime family, but so far, the Taylor Sheridan show hasn’t given many details about what happened on that fateful day.

Max Casella as Armand Truisi and Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Armand tries to kill Dwight during his driving test

After Dwight Manfredi is released from prison in Tulsa King, he expects to be welcomed back to New York with open arms. Instead, the Invernizzi crime family sends him to Tulsa. Max Casella’s character Armand, a former member of the same mob, notices Dwight at the mall.

Armand is convinced that Dwight came to Tulsa to kill him, so Armand tries to kill Dwight first. Luckily he fails, and Dwight manages to track him down. After Armand reveals that Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi ordered a hit on Dwight in prison, the pair enter into a tenuous working relationship.

Max Casella teases the event that led to Dwight’s prison sentence in ‘Tulsa King’

In an interview with New York Live TV, Casella explained Armand’s role with the mob before he fled New York for Tulsa. “Armand used to work for Dwight back in the ’90s. Armand is an associate of the Invernizzi mafia family. He grew up in it,” Casella told the outlet.

The actor continued, “He doesn’t really have the intestinal fortitude to go very high up in that. He doesn’t have it in him, but he’s extremely brilliant with numbers. He’s kind of a weak schlub of a guy, so they put him in charge of the sports book, where he’s doing very well.”

Casella continued, teasing the mishap that led to Dwight’s arrest and Armand’s quick departure from New York. “None of this has been revealed yet,” the actor said. “I make a grave mistake in taking a bet — writing a bet wrong. It snowballs into a tragedy that sends Dwight away for 25 years, and I run.” After Armand flees Tulsa, he gets married and has children. When Dwight arrives, he has been living in Tulsa for the past 19 years.

Max Casella discusses working with Sylvester Stallone

Working with a legendary actor like Sylvester Stallone was a dream come true for Max Casella. “I had his poster on my wall when I was a kid,” Casella told New York Live TV. “I don’t know what this guy is going to be like, and you hope for the best,” Casella said of meeting Stallone.

Thankfully the expression “don’t meet your heroes” didn’t apply to this situation. “Sly is everything you would want him to be,” Casella continued. “He’s a warm, generous, loving, hard-working, blue-collar guy. He felt like an uncle of mine.”

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

