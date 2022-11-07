The ‘Tulsa King’ Pilot Includes a Scene That Was ‘Flattering’ and ‘Depressing’ for Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is finally stepping into the role of a mobster for Taylor Sheridan‘s Tulsa King. The Paramount+ series follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia member sent to Tulsa, OK, after serving a 25-year prison sentence. The new series is set to premiere this week, and the pilot episode includes a scene that Stallone had mixed emotions about.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone has a decades-long career in Hollywood

At 76 years old, Stallone is one of the most enduring actors in Hollywood, with a career spanning six decades. The actor is known for writing, directing, and acting in the Rocky and Rambo franchises, but there’s only one thing that really makes him feel his age.

“I feel very immature. I’ve always been averse to the quote, ‘act your age.’ Or ‘age gracefully.’ How do you age gracefully? There’s nothing graceful about you. The older I get, the more I try to embrace my inner kid,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The only way I really feel my age is because I’ve had so many injuries. I’ve had five back operations, three neck fusions, both shoulders done, knees, ankles, fist — you name it. It’s been more than 25 times that I’ve been put out. So that I feel. But after I warm up, I feel really good. I don’t run out of gas.”

The ‘Tulsa King’ pilot has a scene that caused mixed emotions for Sylvestor Stallone

For the first time in his career, Stallone is tackling the role of a mob boss. He portrays Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, which is set to premiere on Nov. 13.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Tulsa King pilot includes a scene where Stallone’s character Dwight sleeps with a woman. After he reveals that he is 75 years old, she leaves in a hurry. The actor told the outlet how he felt creating this scene.

“I kind of felt kind of how I played it. Like, I’m almost apologizing – I’m sorry. I didn’t know. It crept on me that fast,” Stallone said. “I’m the oldest guy on the show’s set. I could be some of these people’s grandfather. So [the scene] was quite flattering and also quite depressing.”

Dwight Manfredi may have a love interest in Tulsa, OK

It’s safe to say that Dwight’s fling in the Tulsa King pilot likely doesn’t last, but teasers hint that Stallone’s character might have a love interest in the Taylor Sheridan series. Andrea Savage portrays Stacey Beale, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms stationed at an outpost in Oklahoma.

“Dwight and Stacey have a connection,” Savage said in a featurette. “They’re at a place in their lives where they’re going, ‘Whoa, how did I get here, and why don’t I have more?'”

Tulsa King premieres Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

