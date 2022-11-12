‘Tulsa King’ Release Schedule, What It’s About and Everything We Know so Far

Taylor Sheridan brings Sylvester Stallone to streaming television in Tulsa King. The landmark show joins Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe and The Mayor of Kingstown. Want to know when and where to watch new episodes of Tulsa King and find out more about the show? Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help with the Tulsa King release schedule.

Tulsa King showrunner Terrence Winter spoke at a Television Critics Association Zoom panel on Sept. 21. We’ll have more with Stallone and the cast of Tulsa King here on Showbiz Cheat Sheet but first here are the basics.

When are episodes of ‘Tulsa King’ released?

Tulsa King premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+. Two episodes premiere on the 13th. The release schedule for new Tulsa King episodes is weekly, every Sunday on Paramount+.

But, if you don’t get Paramount+ and want to give Tulsa King a change, there’s one other option. Paramount Network will air the first two episodes on Nov. 20 after a new episode of Yellowstone. If you like it, you’ll have to subscribe to Paramount+ for more.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ about?

Stallone plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Dwight gets released from prison after 25 years for murder. His former outfit moves him to Tulsa, Oklahoma. We’ll let Winter take it from there.

“Dwight was an incredibly loyal soldier, kept his mouth shut the whole time, sacrificed everything he had, including his relationship with his young daughter from whom he’s been estranged for 18 years,” Winter said. “So, accordingly, when he gets out, he is really expecting some adequate form of compensation. Instead, he’s informed by his boss’s son, who is now in charge, that he’s being sent to Tulsa, which for him might as well be another planet.”

Trouble finds Dwight again in Tulsa, or is it the other way around?

“The idea to explore a man in the twilight of his years who is now looking back and questioning all of his life’s prior choices, all of his loyalties, all the things he did, having a very limited amount of time to rectify those things, it was really the thing that

really grabbed me right off the bat,” Winter said. “He’s really smart, he’s witty, he’s sarcastic, he’s dry, he’s super intelligent. So it’s a lot to play with there, and there’s a huge pallet of personality traits in this guy that just makes writing it so much fun.”

The show takes advantage of Sylvester Stallone’s sense of humor

Stallone may have a reputation for being the strong, silent type, but if you look at his non Rocky and Rambo roles, he’s a funny guy. He always has one-liners in action movies, and actually, Rocky can be silly too. Co-star Andrea Savage got to experience Stallone’s humor.

“The thing that kind of surprised me the most was how much humor sort of was brought into the show and how much humor Sly brought to Dwight,” Savage said. “I didn’t kind of see that coming and I think I was surprised by that when I got to see the pilot. That was the thing where it really had a vibe of there’s a fun and a life to it, in juxtaposition with the gangstery, some of the violent stuff. And I think that’s going to be really surprising for people to see some of this humor from Sly and that in the genre. To me, that was kind of what surprised me the most when I was doing it.”

In addition to Savage, the cast includes Martin Starr, Jay Will and Garrett Hedlund.

