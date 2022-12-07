‘Tulsa King’: Ritchie Coster Says Caolan Waltrip Is ‘Almost Like a Cult Leader’

Ritchie Coster joined the cast of the Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King in episode 3. Coster’s character Caolan Waltrip is the leader of the one percenter motorcycle gang Black Macadam. The group has a run-in with Dwight Manfredi’s crew, and even though Dwight comes out on top, Caolan isn’t giving up without a fight.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

Ritchie Coster as Caolan Waltrip in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Caolan Waltrip leads the motorcycle gang Black Mcadam in ‘Tulsa King’

Tulsa King Episode 3 introduced Caolan Waltrip, the leader of a one percenter motorcycle gang known as Black Mcadam. The ATF is at a standoff with a man named Mr. Dumont, who has barricaded himself inside his home. Caolan shows up and calls out, “They left you no choice, Dumont.” After letting his dogs out, Dumont blows up the house from the inside.

The ATF learns more details about the man who mysteriously showed up at the standoff. “Caolan Waltrip is the head of Black Mcadam,” Terence Winter said in a featurette. “He and his gang run guns and weapons and explosives, and they end up crossing paths and butting heads [with Dwight’s crew] throughout the course of the season.”

Ritchie Coster says Caolan is similar to a cult leader

In episode 4, Dwight has Bodhi and Tyson set up shop selling nitrous oxide. They run into a few members of Black Mcadam but stand their ground. Caolan Waltrip is less than pleased to find that his men let Dwight’s crew get away with selling on their territory, and he makes it known at the biker gang’s meeting.

Caolan’s right-hand woman Roxy is even more outspoken. Roxy is an ammunition expert who served in Afghanistan, and she is very close to Caolan. He seems to take her opinion into important consideration. After Caolan stresses that his men royally screwed up, he has the rest of his crew beat the crap out of them.

“If you can’t guard your own territory, then it’s ripe for the taking.” Stream #TulsaKing now on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/BJSis2lNmx — Tulsa King (@TulsaKing) December 5, 2022

“There’s a very simple hierarchy in Black Mcadam. Caolan is in charge, and that’s it,” Ritchie Coster said in a featurette. “They’ll do anything for him. It’s almost like a cult leader.” Caolan then sends his men to beat up Tyson and Bodhi and take their money and nitrous oxide. “Along comes Dwight — ignorantly just tries to mess with that monopoly, and I don’t take kindly to that,” Coster continued.

Fans haven’t seen the last of Black Mcadam

After Black Mcadam attacks Tyson and Bodhi, Dwight assembles a crew to get their nitrous oxide back. They attack the motorcycle gang with baseball bats and come out victorious. “Thinking back on 104 and this fight with a biker gang, well, it’s hard, hard work,” Sylvester Stallone said of the scene.

Although Dwight’s crew got the nitrous oxide back, they may have underestimated just how dangerous Caolan and Black Mcadam can be. Undoubtedly fans haven’t seen the last of them in Tulsa King.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Has a Role in the Taylor Sheridan Series