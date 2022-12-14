‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone Says Dwight’s New Enemy Is ‘Not Backing Off’

In the Tayor Sheridan series Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone’s character Dwight Manfredi has wasted no time making friends and enemies. After he decides to sell nitrous oxide, it leads to a conflict with the one percenter motorcycle gang Black Mcadam. In episode 5, the gang’s leader Caolan Waltrip goes after Dwight’s associates, and Stallone assures fans that he isn’t backing off.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

Martin Starr as Bodhi and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Dwight butts heads with Black Mcadam in ‘Tulsa King’

When Dwight arrives in Tulsa, OK, he assembles an unlikely crew. Dwight teams up with local bartender Mitch Keller to procure nitrous oxide and sell it at Ogallala Land. This leads to a run-in with the dangerous biker gang, Black Mcadam, who isn’t pleased to find them selling on their territory.

Several members of the gang steal nitrous oxide from Tyson and Bodhi, but Dwight assembles a group to recover the stolen goods and put a beatdown on the bikers. Although Dwight’s crew won that round, the battle with Black Mcadam is far from over.

Sylvester Stallone says biker gang leader Caolan Waltrip is ‘not backing off’

The leader of Black Mcadam, Caolan Waltrip, is a dangerous man who rules with cult-like authority. In Tulsa King Episode 5, Dwight heads to New York, and Caolan takes the opportunity to exact his revenge.

“I came into Waltrip’s territory and started to take over his business, and now it’s coming to a head,” Stallone said in a Behind the Story video. The new episode reveals that Caolan’s connections run deep, and he has at least some of the Tulsa police in his back pocket.

Caolan uses these connections to gather information about Dwight in episode 5. “We’re finally butting heads, and he’s not afraid of me,” Stallone continued. “He’s not backing off by any means. He’s not afraid of me, and eventually, we’re going to have it out big time.”

Caolan goes after Dwight’s associates in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 5

The police have Tyson’s license plate number by Tulsa King Episode 5. They are able to track him down and arrest him after illegally searching his car. While in prison, the police access Tyson’s phone, which leads them to Bodhi. They deliver the unwitting weed shop owner to Black Mcadam, so the gang can interrogate him about Dwight.

“Sometimes the guy goes after your nuts, and the guy who is protecting you isn’t there,” Bodhi actor Martin Starr said. “You can’t protect all of the people all of the time.” After Bodhi’s terrifying encounter with Caolan, the police take him to Mitch’s bar and ask for a word.

Luckily Mitch stands his ground, revealing that his bar is on Cherokee land, where the Tulsa police have no authority. The police uncuff Bodhi and turn him loose.

Meanwhile, Armand talks with Roxy at Fennario Ranch and learns just how dangerous Black Mcadam can be. He finds a news article about the biker gang titled “Mayhem to Meth to Murder,” revealing that Caolan Waltrip was cleared of a triple homicide. Given his connections with the police, that certainly doesn’t mean Caolan was innocent.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.