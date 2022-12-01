‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Has a Role in the Taylor Sheridan Series

Sylvester Stallone tackles his first role as a mafia capo in the Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King. The 76-year-old actor adds a twist of charm and humor to what could be a stereotypical role. Stallone has five children, and one of his daughters has a small role in the Paramount+ series.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 3 spoilers ahead.]

Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone and Sistine Rose Stallone | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Dwight receives a culture shock after leaving prison

In Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone’s character Dwight is a mafia capo who is sent to Tulsa after serving a 25-year prison sentence. Out in society yet again, Dwight receives a bit of a culture shock. “In prison, you’re isolated to a certain degree, but you’re not completely unaware of things,” showrunner Terence Winter told Vulture.

“Things you wouldn’t have access to, like Uber: You’re not driving anywhere in prison, so that’s something you go, ‘Yeah, I’m not really quite sure how that works.’ The idea that coffee costs $5 a cup that’s something you don’t encounter in prison.”

Winter continued discussing the nuances to the modern world. “I’m very familiar with virtual reality because of my son, who spends more time in virtual reality than actual reality. Or you see people running around on scooters. Again, trying to pick the things he wouldn’t necessarily know. That was one of the double whammies of fun: He’s [Dwight] not just in a strange place, he’s also right out of a time capsule from 1998.”

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Scarlet has a role in ‘Tulsa King’

Dwight is also a fish out of water coming from New York to Tulsa. At a coffee shop, he asks for a glass cup for his espresso but is told that they only have paper. Later, Dwight returns with his own cup to sip his coffee outside.

He then spots a white horse trotting through the street. The barista explains that the horse’s name is old Pilot. He lives about a mile away but prefers to roam as he pleases. “Not all horses are a fan of the pasture,” she explains.

This barista is played by none other than Sylvester Stallone’s daughter herself, Scarlet Rose Stallone. Her character is listed as “Spencer the barista” on IMDb. Scarlet is 20 years old and has one previous acting role in the 2014 film Reach Me.

How many children does Sylvester Stallone have?

Some fans may not know that Scarlet is one of Stallone’s five children. The actor was previously married to actor Sasha Czack. The pair had two sons together — Sage and Seargeoh. Stallone was also married to model Brigitte Nielson, but they did not have any children together.

Then in 1997, Stallone married former model Jennifer Flavin with whom he had three daughters — Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. According to People, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone in August 2022. However, the pair have since reconciled. They called off the split the following month and are officially back together.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

