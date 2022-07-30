TV Show Sets Fans Desperately Want to See Become Lego Sets, and 3 That Already Are

Not every TV show builds a large and dedicated fan base. The ones that do are considered successes. Once those shows end, their fans don’t disappear. Devotees aren’t just satisfied with reliving their favorite shows in syndication and on streaming platforms, though. In recent years, Lego has capitalized on fan interest in building sets that pay homage to popular shows. Lego has turned three popular, easily identifiable shows into Lego sets. Fans are clamoring to see two other shows turned into Lego sets.

‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ have been immortalized in Lego Sets

The sets of both Seinfeld and Friends have been turned into Lego kits in recent years, delighting the shows’ fans. Both shows were immortalized in the form of Lego sets in 2021.

Friends fans have two different kits to choose from. Lego offers fans of the series the chance to build Central Perk, complete with Gunther behind the bar and a big orange couch. The building toy company also created a Lego set based on the friends’ two famed apartments. Both kits offer Friends Easter eggs for fans to find. The two kits come with several Minifigures and accompanying accessories each.

Lego has just one Seinfeld kit, but it’s a good one. The kit allows builders to recreate Jerry’s apartment, complete with a shelf for Jerry’s cereal. The kit includes five Minifigures (Newman is included) and a plethora of stickers that ensure the Lego kit is an exact replica of Jerry’s humble abode. If you forgot it was a TV show, the kit also features studio lights, so owners get the full TV set experience.

‘The Office’ is being turned into a Lego kit

The latest TV show to be turned into a Lego kit is The Office. The kit, born from a fan creation, will be available to Lego enthusiasts on October 1. With the set, fans will get the chance to build out Dunder Mifflin Paper Co., where all the action went down.

The kit, which measures 12 inches wide, isn’t a particularly complicated build. Still, the attention to detail will elate fans of the famed series. The kit is sectioned into three main areas. Michael’s office and the conference room, for example, are a part of the kit. A stapler encased in Jell-O, the famed World’s Best Boss mug, and a mini trashcan are also part of the build. The set has 15 Minifigures, including Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, and Michael Scott.

‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Heartstopper’ are two shows that fans would love to see turned into Lego sets

Gilmore Girls fans would love to see landmarks from their beloved Stars Hollow turned into a Lego kit. There is a real chance it could happen, too. In January 2022, a Lego fan submitted a build idea for a kit modeled after Lorelai Gilmore’s iconic home. The kit folds open to reveal the easily identifiable interior of the ladies’ house. The user-submitted idea calls for several Minifigures. Even Paul Anka, the dog, not the singer, is immortalized in the form of a Minifigure.

Rory and Lorelai’s house wasn’t the only Gilmore Girls kit idea that a fan submitted to Lego. In 2017, a user submitted an idea for a kit modeled after Luke’s Diner. That kit received the 10,000 supporters it needed to enter review. Ultimately, Lego decided to pass on the set.

Heartstopper was released in April, but the series has a loyal and enthusiastic following. The fan base is so enthusiastic that an idea for a lego kit paying homage to the series has already gained more than 10,000 supporters. According to the Lego Ideas blog, the idea to turn Charlie’s room into a Lego kit was posted by a fan in late May and was quick to gain the support it needed to enter a review with the Lego team.

Lego enthusiasts have submitted ideas for several other shows. Lego builders have submitted ideas for kits based on Community, Martin, Parks and Recreation, and several other shows. The process of getting Lego to turn an idea turned into an actual retail set is an arduous one. Lego has passed on some seriously complex user-generated ideas in the past several years, even ones that have proven popular with voters.

