‘Twilight’: Why Taylor Lautner Didn’t Invite the Cast to His Wedding

Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. Exactly a year after he popped the question to his now-wife, Taylor Dome, the couple tied the knot. The pair were surrounded by friends and family on their big day. However, some fans noted that members of the Twilight cast were notably missing from the newlyweds’ nuptials. It turns out that Lautner didn’t invite his former castmates to the wedding, but there’s a good reason why.

Taylor Lautner became a household name after joining the ‘Twilight’ cast

Though Lautner had some acting credits prior to booking Twilight, playing Jacob Black would make him into a household name. For five years, Lautner would portray the werewolf, putting himself through an intense diet and exercise regiment in order to keep the role. As the youngest person in the franchise, Lautner admits that he struggled with the intensity of the fame that the role brought him. However, he admits that he also had to readjust to not being super famous after the franchise ended.

No one from the ‘Twilight’ cast was in attendance at Lautner’s wedding

Fortunately, Lautner got along well with his Twilight cast mates. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart both understood how difficult it was to navigate life in the spotlight. He really bonded with Stewart on set, and the pair still hang out on occasion. Perhaps that is why some people were surprised that the Spencer actor wasn’t in attendance at Lautner’s wedding.

But there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between Lautner and the rest of the Twilight cast. In an interview with E! News, Lautner revealed that the guest list for his wedding would largely depend on what kind of celebration he and Dome wanted. When asked if his fellow co-stars would make the cut, he explained that he and his wife might want to keep their wedding super intimate.

Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome, decided to keep their wedding small and intimate

“We don’t know if we’re going to have ten people or two hundred,” Lautner said about wedding planning with Dome. “So, we’re definitely going to have to start thinking about that soon.” It turns out that the couple opted for a pretty small celebration. While speaking with PEOPLE, the Taylors revealed that there were only about 90 people in attendance during their special day.

So why did the pair ultimately opt for a more intimate ceremony? “We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety,” Lautner explained. “Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day.”

A ‘Twilight’ cast member joked about crashing the wedding

Ultimately, Lautner and Dome had the wedding that worked for them. However, it doesn’t seem like Lautner’s fellow Twilight castmates feel slighted about not being invited. In fact, Gil Birmingham, who portrayed Lautner’s father, Billy Black, in the movies, made a hilarious joke about the situation when speaking with E! News. He claimed he was going to crash the wedding and “roll right into that wedding in my wheelchair.” Clearly, no wedding crashing happened, and Dome and Lautner had the special day they dreamed about.