TXT Announces ‘ACT: Sweet Mirage’ Tour

Tomorrow X Together is going back on tour with the ACT: Sweet Mirage tour. On Jan. 16, Big Hit Music announced that the K-pop group‘s tour will begin in March. The ACT: Sweet Mirage Tour will be Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai of TXT‘s second world tour.

Soobin, Taehyun, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai of TXT | Jesse Grant/Getty Images

TXT will put on the ‘ACT: Sweet Mirage’ tour

On Jan. 16, Big Hit Music shared an image on social media announcing the tour. The image features a red background with smoke rising over a patch of grass and flowers.

According to a press release, “The new world tour expands greatly in scale in comparison with its 2022 predecessor, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’ which took place across 13 cities with 19 shows. The tour’s official homepage notes ‘MORE TO COME’, hinting at the potential addition of further venues and dates.”

Dates for TXT’s ACT: Sweet Mirage tour can be seen below.

ACT: Sweet Mirage tour dates:

March 25, 2023: Seoul, South Korea

March 26, 2023: Seoul, South Korea

April 1, 2023: Singapore

April 5, 2023: Taipei, Taiwan

April 14, 2023: Osaka, Japan

April 15, 2023: Osaka, Japan

April 18, 2023: Saitama, Japan

April 19: 2023: Saitama, Japan

April 25, 2023: Kanagawa, Japan

April 26, 2023: Kanagawa, Japan

April 29, 2023: Aichi, Japan

April 30, 2023: Aichi, Japan

May 6, 2023: Charlotte, North Carolina

May 9, 2023: Belmont Park

May 10, 2023: Belmont Park

May 16, 2023: Washington D.C.

May 19, 2023: Duluth

May 20, 2023: Duluth

May 23, 2023: San Antonio, Texas

May 24, 2023: San Antonio, Texas

May 27, 2023: Los Angeles, California

Venues for announced shows and future dates will be revealed at a later time.

TXT toured in 2022

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai kicked off their first world tour in 2022. The ACT: LOVE SICK tour followed the release of their EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

The ACT: LOVE SICK tour began in July 2022 and lasted until October 2022. With the tour, TXT visited 13 cities around the world.

Over the past year, the members of TXT have made multiple high-profile appearances and performances. In July 2022, TXT became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza.

The band also attended the 2022 American Music Awards. To close out the year, TXT performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland.

The K-pop group will release a new album

The ACT: Sweet Mirage tour will follow the release of TXT’s upcoming EP The Name Chapter: Temptation. The EP will be released on Jan. 27.

The Name Chapter: Temptation kicks off a new era for the band and will be the band’s third album series. The K-pop group has also released two standalone EPs called minisode 1: Blue Hour and minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

According to a press release, the “upcoming conceptual album will organically continue a narrative of youth and growth, following the band’s previous releases from 2019’s The Dream Chapter: STAR to this year’s The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE and minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.”