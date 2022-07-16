TXT: Beomgyu Will Take ‘a Rest’ From the K-pop Group’s ‘ACT: LOVE SICK’ Tour for Health Reasons

The members of Tomorrow X Together recently launched their first world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: LOVE SICK>. The K-pop group is currently in the midst of the tour’s U.S. stops. On July 13, Big Hit Music published an announcement regarding Beomgyu’s participation in TXT‘s ACT: LOVE SICK tour.

Beomgyu of TXT

Beomgyu ‘stepped away during some parts’ of TXT’s Atlanta show

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai performed in Atlanta on July 12. During the concert, Beomgyu did not perform certain songs.

On July 13, Big Hit Music published a Weverse post explaining why, writing:

“BEOMGYU started feeling unwell on July 11 while being on tour in the United States and subsequently sought consultation from a local doctor. Receiving the medical opinion that he would be able to participate in stage performance, BEOMGYU went on stage for the Atlanta show today. However, he stepped away during some parts of the stage performance as he felt that his condition was not fully recovered.”

Beomgyu will take ‘a rest’ during TXT’s tour

TXT still has multiple stops on their ACT: LOVE SICK tour, but Big Hit Music is adamant that Beomgyu will make “recovering” a top priority.

In the Weverse post, Big Hit Music wrote:

“BEOMGYU is currently taking a rest after the Atlanta show and will focus on recovering his condition and health. While the artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all future schedules for the tour, we are prioritizing his health above all and approach his participation in the rest of the U.S. tour with necessary flexibility and caution. We will continue to support BEOMGYU in his rapid recovery to ensure he stays healthy to perform in front of the fans.”

The members of TXT are currently on their first world tour

The ACT: LOVE SICK tour is TXT’s first world tour since their debut in 2019. Dates for the ACT: LOVE SICK tour can be viewed below.

TXT ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates:

July 2: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 3: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 7: Chicago, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

July 9: New York City at Hulu Theater

July 12: Atlanta, Georgia. at Fox Theatre

July 14: Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 17: Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

July 21: San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 23: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

July 24: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

Sept. 3: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 4: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 7: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Sept. 8: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Oct. 12: Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition

Oct. 15: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 16: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 19: Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Oct. 22: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Oct. 23: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

On July 30, TXT will return to Chicago and perform at Lollapalooza 2022.

