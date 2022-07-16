TXT: Beomgyu Will Take ‘a Rest’ From the K-pop Group’s ‘ACT: LOVE SICK’ Tour for Health Reasons
The members of Tomorrow X Together recently launched their first world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: LOVE SICK>. The K-pop group is currently in the midst of the tour’s U.S. stops. On July 13, Big Hit Music published an announcement regarding Beomgyu’s participation in TXT‘s ACT: LOVE SICK tour.
Beomgyu ‘stepped away during some parts’ of TXT’s Atlanta show
Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai performed in Atlanta on July 12. During the concert, Beomgyu did not perform certain songs.
On July 13, Big Hit Music published a Weverse post explaining why, writing:
“BEOMGYU started feeling unwell on July 11 while being on tour in the United States and subsequently sought consultation from a local doctor. Receiving the medical opinion that he would be able to participate in stage performance, BEOMGYU went on stage for the Atlanta show today. However, he stepped away during some parts of the stage performance as he felt that his condition was not fully recovered.”
Beomgyu will take ‘a rest’ during TXT’s tour
TXT still has multiple stops on their ACT: LOVE SICK tour, but Big Hit Music is adamant that Beomgyu will make “recovering” a top priority.
In the Weverse post, Big Hit Music wrote:
“BEOMGYU is currently taking a rest after the Atlanta show and will focus on recovering his condition and health.
While the artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all future schedules for the tour, we are prioritizing his health above all and approach his participation in the rest of the U.S. tour with necessary flexibility and caution.
We will continue to support BEOMGYU in his rapid recovery to ensure he stays healthy to perform in front of the fans.”
The members of TXT are currently on their first world tour
The ACT: LOVE SICK tour is TXT’s first world tour since their debut in 2019. Dates for the ACT: LOVE SICK tour can be viewed below.
TXT ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates:
- July 2: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium
- July 3: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium
- July 7: Chicago, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre
- July 9: New York City at Hulu Theater
- July 12: Atlanta, Georgia. at Fox Theatre
- July 14: Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre
- July 17: Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre
- July 21: San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- July 23: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater
- July 24: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater
- Sept. 3: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima
- Sept. 4: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima
- Sept. 7: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall
- Sept. 8: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall
- Oct. 12: Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition
- Oct. 15: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena
- Oct. 16: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena
- Oct. 19: Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center
- Oct. 22: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani
- Oct. 23: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani
On July 30, TXT will return to Chicago and perform at Lollapalooza 2022.
