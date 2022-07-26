TXT Concludes US Leg of ‘ACT: LOVE SICK’ Tour

The members of Tomorrow X Together are well on their way to completing their first world tour. On July 24, TXT completed the U.S. leg of their tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: LOVE SICK>. The K-pop group‘s final concert in the U.S. took place in Los Angeles.

TXT’s next leg of the tour will continue in September in Japan. Before that, the members of TXT will perform at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 30.

TXT’s LA concerts featured surprise guests

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai debuted as TXT in 2019. The ACT: LOVE SICK tour marks the band’s first world tour since their debut.

Before the tour, TXT released multiple albums including The Dream Chapter: Magic, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and their recent EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Thanks to their expansive discography, TXT’s ACT: LOVE SICK tour features a setlist filled with songs that MOA have been waiting for years to see performed live.

During each concert, TXT performs popular songs including “Run Away,” “Can’t You See Me?,” “PUMA,” “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori,” “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” and “Good Boy Gone Bad.”

The band’s final two concerts for the U.S. leg of the ACT: LOVE SICK tour were held in LA on July 23 and July 24. During the concert on July 23, Salem Ilese performed “PS5” with Yeonjun and Taehyun. On July 24, iann dior appeared as a guest to perform “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)” with TXT.

[#오늘의TXT] 220724 #투모로우바이투게더

2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK> IN Los Angeles



Hello! Los Angeles!

TXT will shine like a star for MOA!?

LOVE MOA?#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER#ACT_LOVE_SICK pic.twitter.com/yveafS9I2c — TXT OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit) July 25, 2022

TXT kicked off their first world tour

The ACT: LOVE SICK tour began in Seoul earlier in July, and TXT then began the U.S. leg of the tour. In the U.S., TXT performed eight shows in seven cities.

The complete list of ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates can be viewed below.

TXT ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates:

July 2: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 3: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 7: Chicago, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

July 9: New York City at Hulu Theater

July 12: Atlanta, Georgia. at Fox Theatre

July 14: Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 17: Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

July 21: San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 23: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

July 24: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

Sept. 3: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 4: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 7: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Sept. 8: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Oct. 12: Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition

Oct. 15: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 16: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 19: Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Oct. 22: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Oct. 23: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

[#오늘의TXT] 220721 #투모로우바이투게더

2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK> IN San Francisco



Hello! San Francisco!

행복한 이 순간들이

영원이 될 수 있게

우리 언제나 함께해요?#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER#ACT_LOVE_SICK pic.twitter.com/C2vearMfZI — TXT OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit) July 22, 2022

TXT will perform at Lollapalooza 2022

TXT’s recent concerts in LA marked the end of the quintet’s U.S. shows. During the band’s final U.S. concerts, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai thanked fans for supporting them.

According to a press release, TXT shared:

“We were truly moved by all of the love our fans showed us during our live shows, and it reminded us why we exist on the stage. Now, we are looking forward to making up for the last three years that we’ve lost. We will continue to grow thanks to MOAs who have wholeheartedly shown us love. We will strive to become the TOMORROW X TOGETHER that MOAs can be proud of.”

MOA will be able to see TXT perform in the U.S. again on July 30 in Chicago when the band takes part in Lollapalooza 2022.

