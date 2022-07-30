TXT: How to Watch the K-pop Group’s Lollapalooza 2022 Performance

On July 30, the K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will be performing at the music festival Lollapalooza. The music festival is held in Chicago, but there are multiple ways fans of TXT can watch the band’s performance online. Here’s how MOA can watch TXT’s Lollapalooza 2022 performance.

TXT’s Lollapalooza 2022 performance can be streamed on Hulu

For fans who cannot attend Lollapalooza 2022 in person, the entire festival is being streamed on Hulu. Lollapalooza 2022 is available to watch live on Hulu from July 28 through July 31.

Access to the festival on Hulu is part of the streaming platform’s partnership with Live Nation. This partnership gives Hulu subscribers access to Lollapalooza 2022.

In a statement, Hulu president Joe Earley shared, “Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals. Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

For TXT fans who need to purchase Hulu to watch Lollapalooza 2022, a basic subscription costs $6.99 a month and an ad-free plan costs $12.99 a month.

MOA outside of the US can watch TXT’s Lollapalooza 2022 performance on Weverse

While fans who live in the U.S. can stream TXT’s Lollapalooza 2022 performance on Hulu, there is also a way for fans outside of the U.S. to watch the festival.

On July 30, MOA can watch TXT’s performance on Weverse Live.

According to a Weverse announcement, the Lollapalooza performance “will be live-streamed through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP.”

The Weverse announcement reiterates that “Weverse Live supports streaming only in regions outside of the US.”

What time will TXT perform?

At Lollapalooza 2022, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai will perform at the Solana x Perry’s Stage. The quintet is expected to take the stage at 7:45 p.m. CDT.

The live viewing of TXT’s Lollapalooza performance will begin on Weverse Live at 5:45 p.m. PDT, 7:45 p.m. CDT, and 8:45 p.m. EDT on July 30. In South Korea, the livestream will start at 9:45 a.m. KST on July 31.

Fans in the U.S. can expect to catch the performance on Hulu on July 30 at 5:45 p.m. PDT, 7:45 p.m. CDT, and 8:45 p.m. EDT.

MOA can watch the music festival in person

For MOA wanting to watch the performance in person, tickets for the music festival on July 30 are sold out on the official Lollapalooza website.

However, there are still different levels of tickets available to purchase on the ticket resale website, Vivid Seats. Here, concertgoers can choose between a four-day pass for the remaining two dates (July 30 and July 31), a single-day ticket for July 30, or a single-day ticket for July 31.

