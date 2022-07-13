TXT Will Release New Single ‘Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)’ on July 22

The members of Tomorrow X Together are busier than ever. The K-pop group is currently on its first world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: LOVE SICK>. On July 22, TXT will release a new song with iann dior titled “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior).”

TXT | Big Hit Music

TXT’s new song ‘Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)’ drops on July 22

On July 10, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai announced the title of their next single on social media. The quintet’s next song, “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior),” will be released on July 22.

A press release about the single calls it “a special collaboration” and reveals it will be “an indie alternative track.” According to the press release, the song “speaks about a lonesome journey that one takes towards the end of a relationship, along a trail of countless lies.”

“Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)” will be a digital single that is released at midnight on July 22. Following its release, the song will be available on global streaming platforms.

The members of TXT are currently on tour

The release of “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)” will occur in the midst of TXT’s ACT: LOVE SICK tour. The ACT: LOVE SICK tour marks the first time Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai have ever gone on a world tour.

TXT ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates:

July 2: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 3: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 7: Chicago, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

July 9: New York City at Hulu Theater

July 12: Atlanta, Georgia. at Fox Theatre

July 14: Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 17: Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

July 21: San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 23: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

July 24: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

Sept. 3: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 4: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 7: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Sept. 8: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Oct. 12: Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition

Oct. 15: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 16: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 19: Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Oct. 22: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Oct. 23: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

TXT will perform at Lollapalooza 2022

A tour and a new single are not the only projects TXT is busy with in July. On July 30, TXT will return to Chicago and take part in Lollapalooza 2022.

A press release about TXT’s upcoming performance reads, “Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year’s festival, marking their U.S. festival debut with a highly anticipated performance.”

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2022 can be purchased here.

