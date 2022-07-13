TXT Will Release New Single ‘Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)’ on July 22
The members of Tomorrow X Together are busier than ever. The K-pop group is currently on its first world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: LOVE SICK>. On July 22, TXT will release a new song with iann dior titled “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior).”
TXT’s new song ‘Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)’ drops on July 22
On July 10, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai announced the title of their next single on social media. The quintet’s next song, “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior),” will be released on July 22.
A press release about the single calls it “a special collaboration” and reveals it will be “an indie alternative track.” According to the press release, the song “speaks about a lonesome journey that one takes towards the end of a relationship, along a trail of countless lies.”
“Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)” will be a digital single that is released at midnight on July 22. Following its release, the song will be available on global streaming platforms.
RELATED: TXT: Taehyun Was Inspired by Jimin of BTS When Performing ‘Opening Sequence’
The members of TXT are currently on tour
The release of “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)” will occur in the midst of TXT’s ACT: LOVE SICK tour. The ACT: LOVE SICK tour marks the first time Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai have ever gone on a world tour.
TXT ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates:
- July 2: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium
- July 3: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium
- July 7: Chicago, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre
- July 9: New York City at Hulu Theater
- July 12: Atlanta, Georgia. at Fox Theatre
- July 14: Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre
- July 17: Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre
- July 21: San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- July 23: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater
- July 24: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater
- Sept. 3: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima
- Sept. 4: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima
- Sept. 7: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall
- Sept. 8: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall
- Oct. 12: Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition
- Oct. 15: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena
- Oct. 16: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena
- Oct. 19: Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center
- Oct. 22: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani
- Oct. 23: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani
RELATED: Yeonjun Says the Members of TXT ‘Trust Each Other No Matter What’
TXT will perform at Lollapalooza 2022
A tour and a new single are not the only projects TXT is busy with in July. On July 30, TXT will return to Chicago and take part in Lollapalooza 2022.
A press release about TXT’s upcoming performance reads, “Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year’s festival, marking their U.S. festival debut with a highly anticipated performance.”
Tickets for Lollapalooza 2022 can be purchased here.
RELATED: TXT: Huening Kai Says the Members ‘Aren’t Too Used to’ Showing ‘Anger’