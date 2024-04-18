Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron isn't happy with Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Here's what he said about their divorce.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor brought Gerry Turner’s love story to the forefront. He found love with Theresa Nist, another widowed senior looking to spend the rest of her life with someone she loved. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last forever, as they announced their divorce in April 2024. The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron shared his thoughts about it.

Tyler Cameron says ‘The Golden Bachelor’ couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, were ‘supposed to be the standard’

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, announced their plans to divorce after just three months of marriage. They tied the knot during a televised wedding funded by ABC in January 2024. The couple explained that they couldn’t agree on a place to live, thus deciding to part ways.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said on Good Morning America.

Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette is now speaking out about the divorce. “I was upset with the Gerry and Theresa split,” he told The Sun. “I’m going to stick to a perspective I heard the other day, and I agree: They were supposed to be the standard.”

Tyler added that he “can’t look at” Theresa and Gerry after what went down. “They were supposed to be the ones that held us together and gave us [the] belief that relationships can work on this show, and they just get divorced after three months?” he said.

Tyler Cameron gave his theory regarding the reason behind the divorce

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron expected more from Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. While speaking on SiriusXM, Tyler theorized why The Golden Bachelor couple is choosing to divorce.

“My dad, he’s old,” Tyler said. “He’s set in his ways, and he’s single. He can’t find anyone who wants to deal with the stuff he does. And I’m like, well, I don’t blame them, Dad. But he doesn’t want to change much, either. I imagine Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways. He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is, and she doesn’t want to leave New Jersey where she wants to live.”

Tyler called Theresa and Gerry “two stubborn old people” unwilling to compromise. “And when you get older, you get more stubborn,” he added.

A ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestant called out Theresa Nist for the divorce

Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron isn’t the only one calling Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist out for their divorce. The Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood commented negatively on Theresa’s post about the separation.

“I wish you the very best,” April commented. “I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!”

Fans called April out for the comment, and she later apologized.

“I would like to publicly apologize for my error in judgment,” she posted. “I sincerely meant no ill will. I wish all women only peace and power to be their best selves. This was not one for me. Much love and gratitude for understanding.”

