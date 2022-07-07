Tyler Florence’s Bourbon Peach Cobbler Is the Perfect Summertime Dessert

There’s something that hits the spot about a summertime cobbler with sweet seasonal fruit. And Food Network star Tyler Florence’s Bourbon Peach Cobbler is teeming with juicy slices of fresh peaches, heavy cream, and the smoky-vanilla-like flavor of bourbon.

Tyler Florence | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Florence’s cobbler is the ultimate summer dessert

The chef’s delicious peach cobbler calls for peeled and sliced peaches, bourbon, sugar, cornstarch, ground cinnamon, flour, baking powder, cold unsalted butter, and heavy cream.

The Great Food Truck Race host notes that for this recipe it’s best to use super-ripe peaches. In an episode of Food Network’s Food 911, he explained that he was using peaches that had been left “in a bag for about two days, so they really kind of got ripe, almost really kind of jam-like.”

The chef’s dessert makes the most of sweet summertime peaches

Florence marinates the peaches in “really good” bourbon with cornstarch sprinkled onto the fruit, along with cinnamon and sugar; then, he stirs it all together.

Next, he melts a few pats of butter in a cast-iron skillet on low. While that’s melting, he sifts the dry ingredients of flour, sugar, and baking powder (“that’s going to give it some lift, make it fluffy”) into a bowl and crumbles the mixture with cold butter. He adds heavy cream and cinnamon, mixing it with his hands into “an awesome kind of dough.”

The peach mixture is poured and spread out into the hot skillet, which is now turned off. The chef crumbles pieces of the dough onto the peaches: “The idea is you want to throw it around, but you also want to leave some spaces, leave some holes so it kind of bubbles up in the center.” To give the dough “a glaze,” Florence brushes the top of the dough with heavy cream and sprinkles sugar and cinnamon on top.

The skillet is placed in a 375-degree F oven for about 45 minutes, until it’s browned and bubbling.

Get the complete recipe on Food Network's site.

Matt's Biscuit Berry Cobbler is not to be missed. https://t.co/knWnzt56xa this weeks #WolfitDown on @YouTube pic.twitter.com/WKFnCTxz92 — Tyler Florence (@TylerFlorence) August 22, 2020 Another tasty fruit cobbler from Food Network’s Tyler Florence.

Reviewers were wowed by Florence’s delicious cobbler recipe

One of summer’s quintessential baked treats, this humble but elegant cobbler is an absolute winner, as home cooks noted on Food Network’s site.

“Wow! This recipe was right on the money. If you follow the directions exactly, you will have an absolutely fabulous cobbler! The bourbon was a wonderful idea to include in it. The preparation was very quick and easy, so you don’t have to slave in the kitchen to have a great dessert. This cobbler left a smile on my face you couldn’t rub off! You have to try it!,” one person wrote.

Another reviewer added, “I have made peach cobbler with other recipes but I have to admit–hands down–this one is the winner. Succulent from bottom to top. I believe the bourbon adds that distinctive taste that other peach cobblers don’t have and it’s what makes it peerless. All in all, this is a keeper. Hooray, Tyler!”

Lastly, another home cook sang the praises of the fruit dessert, and its chef creator: “Best peach cobbler recipe I have ever made. I bake mine in the cast iron pan as Tyler suggests. Topping it with vanilla bean ice cream makes the perfect dessert for a hot summer day. Tyler, you never let me down.”

