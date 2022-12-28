Tyler Norris Admitted He Did ‘Lose Respect’ For Victoria Fuller at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion

Bachelor Nation, one of television’s most successful franchises, sure has had an eventful year. From making history with co-bachelorettes to the highly-talked-about and unforgettable “split week” during Bachelor in Paradise, the well-known series didn’t hold back.

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Speaking of Bachelor in Paradise, amidst the season 8 drama was Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s relationship. During the reunion, Tyler Norris and fellow cast mate Fuller had a tense exchange, and the New Jersey native admitted that he has “lost respect.”

Tyler Norris and Victoria Fuller’s unforgettable moment at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 8 reunion episode

After another unforgettable and dramatic season of Bachelor in Paradise, fans and viewers tuned in for the season 8 finale and, of course, the cast reunion. With rumors and spoilers swirling about all over social media, Fuller and DePhillipo’s relationship was on everyone’s mind.

When the two sat down to discuss the couple’s somewhat shocking breakup, things got heated and tense, to say the least. While trying to interject and stick up for his castmate and good friend, Tyler Norris put himself in the crossfire.

Before Norris could even finish what he wanted to say, Fuller snapped at Norris, saying, “I’m speaking to him. And this has nothing to do with you. So you can butt out.” The terse exchange got a lot of attention from Bachelor in Paradise fans. Eventually, in an episode of Chicks in the Office, Norris shared what it was he wanted to share on stage that evening.

Tyler Norris admitted he did ‘lose respect’ for Victoria Fuller at the season 8 ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano, better known as Ria and Fran to their fans, are the hosts of the podcast Chicks in the Office. When they invited Norris on to their show, the Bachelor Nation star explained why he interjected into Fuller’s conversation with DePhillipo. On the podcast, Norris stated:

“The biggest thing for me, why I like jumped in, and it was only like one point, I just turned, I was like, ‘Victoria’, just because we’re all one big family no matter … but we’re on a national television show, alright, going on there and attacking somebody’s character, like she did with Johnny, and like knowing the truth.”

The 26-year-old’s long-winded explanation didn’t stop there. Norris went on to explain,

“I was so upset because I never had a problem with Victoria whatsoever … like at the end of the day, even like still now, all I did was lose respect because what she did. You know, just coming at him saying you called me this, you said this, and I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘that’s not true. And also, like, we’re on television, like, we’re on a show where predominantly it’s women watching the show. The things that you are saying you better have, like, backed up, like, facts.”

Putting Norris on the spot, the hosts questioned whether or not it is possible that Fuller’s accusations could be true; he might not know the intimate details about things he didn’t witness himself. In hindsight, it probably was for the best that Fuller didn’t give Norris a chance to speak.

The hot takes on Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s breakup

#TheBachelorette star Katie Thurston has given her thoughts on the new relationship between Victoria Fuller and her ex Greg Grippohttps://t.co/51NLZzCZfj — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) November 8, 2022

Both Fuller and DePhillipo have been facing backlash after their tumultuous ending on season 8’s Bachelor in Paradise. Before viewers could even watch Fuller and DePhillipo get engaged on the beach, the rumors had already begun. Regardless of how it all played out, in the end, DePhillipo and Fuller broke up, and seemingly instantly, she was dating Greg Grippo.

Since the explosive breakup and revelation, much of Bachelor Nation has been weighing in on the ordeal. Katie Thurston, from season 17 of The Bachelorette, has been one of them. When asked about Fuller and Grippo, Thurston replied, “Lol literally [couldn’t] care less.”