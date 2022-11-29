Why Tyler From ‘Wednesday’ Looks so Familiar; Hunter Doohan’s Other Roles, Age, and Relationship Status

If you found yourself thinking Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler Galpin in the Netflix series Wednesday, looks familiar, that’s likely because you’ve seen him in Your Honor. Learn more about Doohan’s previous role in the Showtime series and the other movies and TV shows starring the actor. Plus, we have details about the actor’s marriage and his age.

[SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers about Wednesday.]

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Is Tyler the monster in ‘Wednesday’?

The Tim Burton Netflix series is partly a murder mystery that asks, “Who is the monster in Wednesday?” Tyler is one-half of the show’s big bad.

At first, Tyler appears to be a Normie with no supernatural powers. However, as Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) uncovers details about his mother’s background, she learns Tyler is a Hyde — the monster killing Nevermore students and people around Jericho.

Daniel Himschoot as the Monster | Netflix

What is a Hyde, you ask? According to Wednesday, a Hyde is a monster “born of mutation” that “lays dormant until unleashed by a traumatic event or unlocked through the chemical inducement of hypnosis.” In Tyler’s case, Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was the key to unlocking his Hyde. She was Tyler’s master and he did all of her biddings, collecting body parts so Thornhill could bring Joseph Crackstone back from the dead to rid the world of outcasts like Tyler and Wednesday.

How old is Tyler in Wednesday?

According to the Addams Family Wiki, Tyler Galpin is between 16 and 19 years old in the Netflix series Wednesday. In reality, Doohan is 28 years old. He was born on Jan. 19, 1994. Doohan is eight years Ortega’s senior — she is 20 years old and was born on Sept. 27, 2002.

Hunter Doohan stars in ‘Your Honor’ alongside Bryan Cranston

If you recognize Doohan, it’s probably because you’ve seen him in the Showtime series Your Honor. Doohan plays Adam Desiato (Hunter Doohan), the son of Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), who accidentally hits Rocco Baxter (Benjamin Wadsworth) with his car in the first episode of the limited series.

Coming from a mafioso family, Rocco’s parents want nothing more than to find out who killed their son and why. To protect himself and Adam, Michael weaves a web of lies that lead the Baxters to believe someone else is responsible — Kofi, played by Lamar Johnson.

In the end, this lie is what gets Adam killed. Seeking revenge for Kofi, who is killed in prison by the eldest Baxter Carlo (Jimi Stanton), his brother Eugene (Benjamin Flores Jr.) aims incorrectly and shoots Adam, killing him.

Your Honor will return with a second season on Jan. 15, 2023 — more than a month after the original release date, Dec. 11, 2022. Doohan will not appear in new episodes of Your Honor, as the show killed off his character in the first season.

Hunter Doohan movies and TV shows outside of ‘Wednesday’

If you’ve never seen Your Honor, there are still plenty of movies, TV shows, and shorts you might recognize Doohan from. His other works include:

Ringing Rocks

Last Patrol on Okinawa

Truth Be Told

Aware I’m Rare

What/If

Schooled

Where We Disappear

Soundwave

Cagney and Lacey

Westworld

Dirty Bomb

Step Into: Miss Laura’s

Far from the Tree

After You’ve Gone

Mosh Opera

Coffee House Chronicles

Coffee House Chronicles

It’s Supposed to be Healthy

The Other Client List

Rhonda and Ruby

Grace

Lost Pursuit

‘Wednesday’ actor Hunter Doohan is married to Fielder Jewett

Doohan’s husband is producer Fielder Jewett. According to Instagram, the two got engaged in 2020. “Is there anything more 2020 than an at-home proposal?” Doohan captioned a series of photos. “I love you @fielderjewett! Can’t wait to marry you!”

Watch Wednesday on Netflix.