Uma Thurman Once Decided to Have Kids After Doing a Film That ‘Really Wasn’t Good’

Actor Uma Thurman has carved out a huge name for herself in Hollywood thanks to her prolific film resume.

But after starring in a movie that many consider one of her worst films, Thurman reevaluated her priorities in life.

Uma Thurman once starred in the 1998 film ‘The Avengers’

Thurman was an established name in the 1990s after starring in a few hits, with her Pulp Fiction casting greatly boosting her profile. But in the late 90s, she found herself featuring in a couple of films that weren’t as well-received.

As many know, she had a starring role in Poison Ivy as Batman and Robin, a film that tanked both critically and commercially. But she also starred in another critically-panned film with 1998’s The Avengers. Originally, Thurman decided to do the film simply because it seemed like it could be a fun project.

“Well, I thought it would be a kick to do. I have this kind of compulsive need to try out every genre and style of film,” she once said according to The Morning Call. “And I never made an action movie like that. Maybe finally, at some point, I’ll be able to say, ‘I tried everything and now I know what kind of career I want to have.'”

Although she acknowledged the film being just popcorn film with little social message, many didn’t see the movie’s appeal. The Avengers, which was a satirical spy film based on a British TV series, failed to make money at the box office. It also holds a critical score of 5% on Rotten Tomatoes based on its 82 reviews.

‘The Avengers’ convinced Uma Thurman to start a family

Years later, Thurman would offer her own opinion on the 1998 parody. Like many both inside the industry and out, she agreed the film didn’t live up to certain standards. But the movie served its purpose in changing Thurman’s life for the better.

“Sometimes the film you’re in, that really wasn’t good while it was going on, is the thing that pushes you to take some positive action which you never would have done if you had an easy day,” Thurman once said in a 2009 interview with Parade.

The action she took was to start having children, two of which she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

“It was The Avengers that brought my first baby into the world. I came home from making that movie and I started rethinking my life,” she continued. “I said to myself, ‘I’m going to have a baby,’ because I felt like I’d gotten to a spot where I wasn’t sure what I was acting for.'”

Uma Thurman almost quit acting because of motherhood

Thurman may have enjoyed motherhood, but she admitted that starting a family initially took a toll on her career. After her experience, the Kill Bill actor really didn’t believe having children and working at the same time was doable.

“It is really impossible. It is really, really hard. Actually my husband said to me the other day, my ex-husband said to me, that I clearly was someone who wanted to be a full time mother and still wanted to be an actress and I kept insisting I could do it, but I couldn’t,” she once said according to Black Film.

It had gotten to the point where Thurman considered walking away from Hollywood for good to keep up with her family.

“I have thought about quitting, but then I think I can’t quit, because I love what I do so much and it is the wrong signal and now I am a single mother so I also can’t quit,” she added.

Thurman remarked that she loved acting too much to give up the business, so she would continue to strike a balance between family and work.

