Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’

Uma Thurman is one of Hollywood’s most distinctive beauties. As a leading lady who has enjoyed a lengthy, successful career in both big-budget movies and independent releases, she is beloved by fans all over the world. During the course of her career, Thurman has been involved in several high-profile relationships — but none were so intriguing as her short-lived marriage to the acclaimed actor Gary Oldman. Although the notoriously private pair has rarely opened up about their union, Thurman has given a few fascinating details over the years that indicate she might just regret the way things went down between her and Oldman.

When did Gary Oldman and Uma Thurman get married?

Thurman was a star on the rise when she met Oldman in 1989, on the set of the movie State of Grace. Oldman, who is 12 years older than Thurman, was smitten by the young actor, according to The Things, However, at the time, he was married to Lesley Manville. And they had just welcomed a son a few months before Oldman decided to leave Manville for Thurman.

Thurman and Oldman got married in 1990, just a few months after they started dating. They worked together on the movie Henry & June, a romantic drama that helped to solidify the public’s interest in Thurman and Oldman as a couple. The pair stepped out occasionally for red-carpet events during their marriage. But they were famously private, rarely speaking out about their romance.

Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman’s marriage lasted just two years

Just two years after they got married, Thurman and Oldman got divorced, going their separate ways for good. For fans, the dissolution was confusing, since there had been no indications that they were having problems. Over the years, both Thurman and Oldman moved on, never speaking about their short-lived marriage. However, in 1996, Thurman gave a rare interview with Vanity Fair, where she discussed her marriage to Oldman.

“We met when I was 18. He was 12 years older. It was a crazy love affair that ended, as it needed to. He was my first love. I had no prior experience,” Thurman said, according to InStyle. She described the marriage as a “mistake,” and it seems as though Oldman likely agrees. The famous actor once told Playboy that relationships are hard, noting that one of his multiple marriages was “for 10 minutes.” He also joked that “I don’t think it meant very much to either of us.”

Uma Thurman went on to marry Ethan Hawke

Both Thurman and Oldman went on to marry again. Thurman tied the knot with Ethan Hawke in 1998, going on to welcome two children with him before getting divorced in 2005. In 2007, Thurman dating French financier Arpad Busson. Their turbulent relationship was marked by several broken engagements, but the pair welcomed a daughter in 2012 before separating once again. In 2021, Page Six reported that Thurman was dating Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith. It’s not clear whether the two are still together, however.

As for Oldman, he went on to marry three more times after his divorce from Thurman. From 1997 until 2001, he was married to Donya Fiorentino. A few years after their divorce, he married Alexandra Edenborough. They were married from 2008 until 2015. Two years after his divorce from Edenborough, he tied the knot with writer and art curator Gisele Schmidt. Things seem to be working out well between Oldman and Schmidt. And to this day, the two are still reportedly together.

