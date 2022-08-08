‘Uncoupled’ Fans Are Largely in Agreement About Michael and Colin’s Relationship

Netflix released Uncoupled’s first season on July 29. The eight-episode freshman season appears to be a hit, and fans are already excited about a potential second season. While Netflix has yet to give the show the greenlight, viewers have opinions about what should happen if season 2 does eventually drop. Most fans agree that Michael and Colin should not get back together.

Season 1 of ‘Uncoupled’ left Michael and Colin’s relationship up in the air

Uncoupled’s premise is pretty simple. Michael Lawson is blindsided when his partner of 17 years, Colin, abruptly ends their relationship. Suddenly thrust back into the dating world, Michael learns to navigate the dating scene in New York, which looks vastly different than the scene he left almost two decades earlier. Along the way, Michael relies on his friends to get over his heartbreak and get himself back out there.

Colin and Michael in ‘Uncoupled’ | Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022

In the season 1 finale, Michael returns home to find Colin back in his apartment. Colin reveals that he believes he might have made a mistake and implies that he wants to get back together. Michael didn’t give a definitive answer. What will happen between Michael and Colin is the biggest cliffhanger of the season finale. Fans, however, have an opinion on what they want to happen.

Darren Star said there would be much discussion in the writer’s room about the storyline

Season 2 will absolutely feature Michael and Colin’s changing relationship. That doesn’t mean the writers have everything figured out just yet, though. Show creator, Darren Star, made it clear that he and the writers aren’t really sure where Michael and Colin are headed just yet. The famed showrunner anticipates a hot debate over the storyline.

During an interview with TV Line, Star said that he believes there is going to be a lot of back-and-forth between the writers as they figure out exactly where Michael and Colin are headed. He didn’t reveal what direction he’d like to see the story take, though. Executive producer Jeffrey Richman said that the writing team loves to paint themselves into a corner. Richman didn’t offer his opinion, either.

Fans are sure that they don’t want to see Michael and Colin rekindle their love just yet

While Star said he isn’t sure where the storyline is headed just yet, fans largely agree that they don’t want the story to go in one particular direction. They don’t want Michael and Colin to get back together. At least they don’t want to see the couple fall back into a relationship right now. Perhaps feelings will change if and when season 2 gets made, but as it stands, fans want to see the former flames remain separated.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson and Tuc Watkins as Colin McKenna | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

TV Line polled their audience about Michael and Colin’s potential romance. An astonishing 82% of respondents said they didn’t want to see Michael and Colin get back together because Michael’s journey of self-discovery had just begun. Only 18 percent of respondents hope to see the couple work things out.

The wait to find out what happens will likely be a long one. Netflix could take months to announce whether the show will get a second season. If that happens, it could be several more months before filming begins and more than a year before fans see the final results. For now, Star is busy with his other Netflix project, Emily in Paris. Season 3 is currently being filmed.

