King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry have a very confusing relationship, but a resurfaced clip suggests there truly were simpler times among the three men -- when they all got along.

King Charles and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have spent years in the spotlight due to being members of the world’s most well-known family. Charles and William have been at odds with Harry for the last few years, though Charles and Harry have slowly been rebuilding their relationship.

Still, things used to be much better between the three men, and a resurfaced clip shows the silly attitude William and Harry had together alongside their father when the sons were in their early 20s.

Prince Harry and Prince William with King Charles in 2005 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Clip of King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry resurfaces

Nearly 20 years ago, the sons did an interview alongside their father where they talked about home life and living under the same royal roof. The boys seemed upbeat and happy; William was in his early 20s and Harry was hardly 20 at the time. The clip, which was shared by Express, caught the three men interacting in a natural way, making one another laugh and enjoying each other’s company. It was a simpler time — they joked about arguing over the remote; meanwhile, they argue over seemingly everything these days.

The interesting part about the video is the way Harry is angled toward his father and brother, and the way he smiles at William when they bring up the TV show Friends. When asked if they like the same television, William says, “We like the same sort of things, although there is usually an argument over the remote control and about who watches what. That usually goes on for quite a while.” William’s response was typical of any sibling discussion and didn’t send red flags up at all; he was smiling the whole time he said it.

“Friends is always a safe bet,” Harry responded, looking at his brother before smiling and laughing. William agreed with a simple, “Yeah.”

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has gone severely downhill

The exchange between the brothers paints an entirely different picture than how we view them today. Rather than talk about their differences in the interview, Harry immediately chimed in to discuss what he had in common with his big brother. The conversation flowed naturally, and the two seemed no different than any other set of brothers at the time. Somewhere down the road, though, things changed drastically.

It’s hard to say if there is room for Harry and William to reconcile. The bad blood appears to run deep, though Harry did say in a recent interview that he loves his family. If anything, it seems that William is less willing to talk things over with his little brother, though we can’t know for sure where each man stands. Harry also noted recently that he believes his father’s cancer diagnosis could bring the family together.