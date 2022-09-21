UPtv’s 2022 Christmas Movie Slate Includes 17 New Movies — Get the Details

UPtv is hanging up the mistletoe and holly. The family-friendly TV network has unveiled details of its upcoming 2022 Christmas programming lineup, and there’s plenty to look forward to. In addition to 17 all-new movie premieres, there’s also a new season of the unscripted series Small Town Christmas and the return of the annual Gilmore Girls binge-a-thon.

UPtv’s 2022 Christmas movie schedule

‘The Snowball Effect’ | UPtv

UPtv’s holiday celebration kicks off the first weekend in November with the premiere of Unperfect Christmas Wish with Madison O’Hara. It airs Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. ET. New movies continue to air every weekend through Christmas Day. Here’s the full schedule:

Unperfect Christmas Wish: A woman who performs as a singing elf dreams of making it as a singer-songwriter. Airs November 4.

Christmas in the Pines: A magazine writer and architect battle over ownership of an idyllic Christmas cottage. Airs November 5.

Christmas Masquerade: When a notoriously aloof businessman mistakes Julieanne for her glamorous boss at a masquerade ball, she continues the charade over Christmas. Airs November 6.

The Christmas Retreat: After a breakup, Kim’s mom whisks her away to a Christmas retreat, where she meets the owner’s unemployed brother, Mark. Airs November 11.

A Tiny Home Christmas: To save her family’s contracting business, Blair teams up with her ex to build a tiny home for the homeless. Airs November 12.

The Picture of Christmas: An aspiring book illustrator returns home to her grandmother’s Christmas tree farm, where she’s reminded of what she once wanted out of life. Airs November 13.

The Holiday Switch (WT): When two strangers accidentally swap luggage at the airport, they’ll have to use clues from the suitcases’ contents to find the other person in time for Christmas. Airs November 19.

Christmas Lucky Charm: Just as unlucky-in-love Jessica swears off dating for the holidays, a handsome gallery owner moves in across the street. Airs November 20.

Christmas in the Wild: Buck and Jessica’s Christmas together takes a dangerous turn when a journey through the wild turns into a fight for survival. Airs December 2.

‘Christmas on the Slopes’ | UPtv

Christmas on the Slopes: A down-on-her-luck celebrity chef takes a Christmas vacation to a luxury resort, where she finds holiday romance with the chef. Airs December 3.

Christmas on the Rocks: A corporate Christmas party at a ski lodge goes awry when the resort is cut off by a snowstorm and the hard-to-please CEO turns out to be the event manager’s old flame. Airs December 4.

A Royal Christmas Match: During a visit to America, Princess Camille falls for Professor Rhett. But when she learns the truth about him, she wonders if he cares more about her or his career. Airs December 10.

Santa’s Got Style: A department store exec shakes up the holiday season by hiring a young, fashionable Santa. Airs December 11.

Sappy Holiday: When Joy’s car breaks down in a small town, she meets James, a charming local trying to save his family’s maple farm. Airs December 17.

A Vintage Christmas: A woman gets help from a handsome local when she has to distribute the contents of her late aunt’s vintage store as Christmas gifts. Airs December 18.

The Snowball Effect: Rival meteorologists tracking a massive snowstorm team up to get home in time for Christmas. Airs December 24.

Christmas in Wolf Creek: When a runaway reindeer threatens the annual Christmas play, a struggling couple work together to save Christmas for the town and each other. Airs December 25.

All movies air at 7 p.m. ET.

New Christmas series and specials are also coming to UPtv

UPtv also has several new series and specials on deck for the 2022 holiday season.

Grand Ole Opry member Josh Turner stars in the Josh Turner: King Size Manger Christmas special. He’ll deliver his interpretation of nostalgic holiday classics as well as originals from his first Christmas album, and also sit down for an interview with Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase. It airs Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

The unscripted series Small Town Christmas returns Sunday, November 20 at 9 p.m. Inside Edition correspondent Megan Alexander visits small towns around the U.S. to take in their unique holiday traditions. In the fall-focused premiere, she heads to Burt’s Pumpkin Farm in Elijay, Georgia, for apples, hay, changing leaves, and pumpkins. Subsequent episodes explore the Christmas magic at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (December 4), Santa’s home of North Pole, Alaska (December 11), and Frostburg, Maryland, which hosts the annual “Elf Olympics” (December 18).

The return of the ‘Gilmore Girls’ marathon

In addition to original programming, UPtv is taking viewers back to Stars Hollow with its annual Gilmore Girls marathon, GilMORE the Merrier. Beginning Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m. ET, you can watch all 153 episodes of Gilmore Girls (plus the four movies), back to back. Michael Winters – aka Taylor Doose – hosts the big event, which also features watch-and-win trivia questions, series recaps, and pop-up trivia. It runs through Sunday, November 27 at 3 a.m. ET.

