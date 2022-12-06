‘Utterly Delightful’ Prince William and Kate Middleton Flew Commercial to Boston

According to a flight attendant who worked on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s commercial flight from London to Boston, the couple is “utterly delightful” in person.

Surprised witnesses said William and Kate were in first class with their entourage, chatting with other passengers during the seven-hour trip as if there wasn’t anything different about them.

Some observers thought it only made sense for William and Kate to hop on a commercial plane since they were headed to an event that spotlights individuals who find solutions that help the environment. But others think the couple is trying to create a challenge for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton flew commercial to Boston

Travelers with William and Kate said it was “surprising” to see the royals on their flight from London to Boston. “You assume they’d have a private jet,” fellow passenger Jo Atkins told WCVB Channel 5.

But they were on their way to the Earthshot Prize Awards, meant to reward solutions that help regenerate the planet. So, Luke Howard, also on the flight, wasn’t shocked to find they were flying commercial (CBS Boston).

“… They’re coming for Earthshot,” he pointed out. “It’s an environmental thing … so being on a commercial flight makes sense.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were described as ‘utterly delightful’ by a flight attendant

As reported by WCVB, the Prince and Princess of Wales flew first class with their entourage, and many cabin crew members were unwilling to speak about the couple as they left the plane. But one flight attendant did report that William and Kate were “utterly delightful” during their trip.

One of their fellow passengers dished a little more on what they looked like in person. Atkins shared, “He’s a lot slimmer… can I say that? He’s very slight. She’s beautiful, obviously, as one would expect …”

Atkins added, “I didn’t expect that getting on the plane.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s commercial flight is a contrast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private travel

Around the same time news of William and Kate’s commercial flight broke, Meghan Markle was photographed boarding a private jet after an event. Fox News Digital caught a video of the Duchess of Sussex climbing onto the plane after arriving three hours earlier.

As Meghan and Prince Harry are vocal environmental activists, they have encouraged others to reduce their global carbon footprints. And some experts think William and Kate are challenging their estranged family members to stop flying on private jets.

Harry has defended their decision to fly private for safety reasons, but some observers still think their actions are hypocritical. Former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe, who worked with Princess Diana and her two sons in the ’90s, was among those who criticized Harry and Meghan.

“During my time at the palace, most of the flights we took were commercial on British Airways, the national carrier,” Wharfe said (Vanity Fair). “BA were always very helpful with VIP departures and keeping the flights out of the press.”

