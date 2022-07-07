V Wrote an Early Version of BTS’ ‘Spring Day’ That Didn’t Make It to ‘You Never Walk Alone’

V loves photography and jazz music. As one of BTS’ first “pop ballads,” V tried his hand at writing “Spring Day.” Unfortunately, his version of the song was cut from the 2017 album You Never Walk Alone.

BTS released their song ‘Spring Day’ in conjunction with ‘You Never Walk Alone’

BTS’ V backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As one of their slower songs, BTS wrote “Spring Day” about love, loss, and being hopeful about the future. The K-pop group later performed this song during their NPR Tiny Desk concert (along with “Save Me” and their hit single of 2020, “Dynamite”). As of July 2022, the original Spotify track holds over 350 million plays.

BTS included “Spring Day” on their 2017 release You Never Walk Alone. The group then re-released this track with BTS’ anthology series Proof. This collection featured new versions of fan-favorite songs, including “Fake Love,” “I Need U,” and “Boy In Luv.”

This “Spring Day” adaptation on Proof was created in part by BTS’ vocalist and dancer V. This would be one of the few songs with V credited as a songwriter, with J-Hope, RM, and Suga partnering on most of BTS’ tracks.

“It had been around two or three years,” V said during an interview with Weverse Magazine. “But I tend to only write when I’m feeling it, so at the time I was making one song every five months to a year.”

V wrote one version of BTS’ song ‘Spring Day’

Although V tried his hand at “Spring Day,” he version of this song was initially scrapped. The credited songwriters on the official song include Pdogg, RM, ADORA, Bang Sihyuk, Arlissa Ruppert, Peter Ibsen, and Suga.

“‘Spring Day’ was basically our first pop ballad, so I thought I could write it,” V said during the same interview. “And I really wrote a lot.”

“The producers I was working with all said they liked it, and the label really liked it, too, and even said something playful, like, Yeah, we’re probably going to use yours … but it fell out of the running the following day,” he continued.

V is one of the songwriters behind his solo tracks released with BTS. That includes “Stigma,” “Serendipity,” and “Inner Child.”

BTS’ V writes his solo songs, including ‘Winter Bear’

Aside from his work with BTS, V appears as a solo artist releasing songs (and their corresponding music videos) on YouTube. In 2019, he debuted “Winter Bear,” a song inspired by his love for winter and a gift from Suga. In 2020, V released “Snow Flower.”

With his interest in photography growing, V took on additional roles for Be (Deluxe Edition). He appeared as the creative director for BTS’ project, also devising his own “room” concept for a photo shoot.

The vocalist also shares pictures and videos on his individual Instagram account. There, fans can keep up with V’s latest adventures.

