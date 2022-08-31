Valerie Bertinelli’s No-Mayo Ginger-Miso Pasta Salad Recipe Will Be the Hit of Your Labor Day Picnic

Several high-profile celebrity chefs have a prominent place in pop culture, but Valerie Bertinelli occupies a unique space. The former TV star and rock-and-roll wife has had her own show on the Food Network since 2015, sharing unique, delicious celebrity recipes with her fans. Bertinelli has a particular fondness for light, fresh recipes that showcase out-of-the-box ingredients and often showcases dishes that work perfectly for entertaining. Notably, Bertinelli’s take on pasta salad turns up the heat on a summertime classic, transforming what could be a standard-issue pasta salad into something light and flavorful.

Valerie Bertinelli rose to fame as a TV actor

.@wolfiesmom is treating herself and the animals around her to a hearty meal on an all-new Valerie's #HomeCooking! Don't miss it today at 11:30a|10:30c. pic.twitter.com/FNNQkEIUVW — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) July 3, 2022

Born in 1960, Valerie Bertinelli was used to cameras by the time she was a teenager. From 1975 until 1984, Bertinelli acted in the hit TV series One Day at a Time, becoming a teen icon. Bertinelli not only earned two Golden Globe Awards for her work in the series, according to IMDb, but it boosted her to nationwide prominence. Her relationship with rock star Eddie Van Halen also made headlines, with the two tying the knot in 1981 and remaining together until 2007.

After her tenure on One Day at a Time, Bertinelli went on to act in TV shows like Touched by an Angel and Hot in Cleveland. Through it all, Bertinelli worked hard to maintain her connection with her audience – and when her cooking show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, debuted on the Food Network in 2015, fans were immediately on board.

Bertinelli’s ginger-miso pasta salad is a summertime favorite

Chef Valerie Bertinelli on ‘The Today Show’ | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli’s cooking show became very popular with viewers in short order, with culinary enthusiasts appreciating her dedication to flavor and ease of preparation. Nowhere is her low-key technique more apparent than in her recipe for ginger-miso pasta salad. Bertinelli shared the recipe with the Today show in July 2021 for fans to easily make at home and serve at a fun Labor Day soiree.

While the pasta salad base is classic cavatappi pasta, it is also full of fresh summer flavors, including shelled edamame, broccoli florets, chopped Persian cucumbers, red bell pepper, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, and chopped chives. Rather than using mayonnaise as a binder, the pasta salad calls for a dressing mixture made of white miso paste, lime juice, grated ginger, canola oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and toasted sesame seeds. After boiling the pasta to an al dente texture, simply drain, cool, and add the remaining ingredients, tossing the dressing mixture at the end and combining well. The pasta salad can be garnished with more chopped chives and sesame seeds and served either hot or cold.

Valerie Bertinelli’s refreshing summer cocktails

.@WolfiesMom is making an elegant, fancy breakfast for dinner and whipping up Soft Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Garlic Mushrooms, a colorful Strawberry Arugula Salad and much more! Valerie's #HomeCooking is all-new today at 11:30a|10:30c. pic.twitter.com/mvkczxOsGM — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) May 15, 2022

To pair with the mayo-free pasta salad at your next summertime get-together, try one of Valerie Bertinelli’s signature cocktails. One of Bertinelli’s most popular drink recipes is her watermelon margarita, which is made with seedless watermelon chunks, fresh lime juice, sugar, blanco tequila, and orange liqueur, all blended together in a food processor to make a smooth, summery beverage. Once combined, pour it into a glass and enjoy!

Another delicious cocktail recipe straight from Bertinelli’s repertoire is her “Grapefruitini.” A tart drink that showcases several of summer’s best flavors, the “Grapefruitini” can be made by mixing ice, grapefruit juice, vodka, and pomegranate juice in a cocktail shaker. When everything is shaken, strain it directly into a martini glass rimmed with a combination of granulated sugar and fresh grapefruit zest. With either of Bertinelli’s drink recipes, you can savor the last days of summer in style!

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Says Slow and Low Cooking Is the Way To Go – ‘Let the Magic Happen’